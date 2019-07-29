Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Upped Its Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Stake; Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) Shareholder Midas Management Lowered Position as Valuation Declined

Midas Management Corp decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL) by 61.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp sold 8,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,392 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $755,000, down from 14,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $480.71 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $137.55. About 15,350 shares traded. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) has declined 23.72% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DHIL News: 30/04/2018 – Diamond Hill Named A 2018 Top Workplace By Columbus CEO; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q EPS $3.72; 26/03/2018 – Diamond Hill Short-Interest Ratio Rises 75% to 8 Days; 29/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Ric Dillon To Retire As Portfolio Manager For Diamond Hill Capital Management; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Net $13M; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 20/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHIL); 04/04/2018 – Fran Skinner Joins Executive Leadership Team at Diamond Hill Capital Management; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Rev $37.8M

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 185.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought 67,656 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 104,067 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73M, up from 36,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $44.65. About 2.27M shares traded or 7.84% up from the average. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 21.66% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: 1Q Net Loans Charged-Off During Qtr 0.05%; 23/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 30; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP SAYS ON APRIL 05, UNDER TERMS OF PLAN OF MERGER, CO WILL BE MERGED WITH AND INTO UNIT, WITH UNIT CONTINUING AS SURVIVING ENTITY

Midas Management Corp, which manages about $51.15 million and $234.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5,500 shares to 43,250 shares, valued at $2.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 60,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold DHIL shares while 22 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 1.84 million shares or 4.49% less from 1.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Northern Trust Corporation has invested 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Ameritas Prtnrs holds 0% or 250 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Amica Mutual Insurance has 0.65% invested in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) for 37,000 shares. 6,219 were accumulated by Invesco Ltd. Davenport Limited reported 3,415 shares stake. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 3,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 5,000 were accumulated by Robotti Robert. 6,559 are owned by Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Liability Co. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) for 6,534 shares. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0% or 25,608 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 1,216 shares. 45,110 were reported by Geode Capital Mgmt Llc. Osmium Prns Limited Com holds 1.88% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) for 15,900 shares. Huntington National Bank owns 595 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Amer Group Inc Incorporated reported 2,082 shares.

More notable recent Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Diamond Hill Appoints Heather E. Brilliant President and Chief Executive Officer – PRNewswire” on July 10, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Diamond Hill: Still Making Money by Picking Stocks – GuruFocus.com” published on March 21, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “Goldcorp Special Dividend Is Capital Allocation at Its Finest – Investorplace.com” on March 29, 2019. More interesting news about Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Diamond Hill Investment Group: Best-In-Class Asset Manager – Seeking Alpha” published on November 02, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Diamond Hill Appoints New Board Members And Announces Ric Dillon’s Retirement As Board Chairman – PRNewswire” with publication date: February 22, 2019.

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank, which manages about $11.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1,850 shares to 69,228 shares, valued at $15.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 10,154 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,653 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd invested in 0.06% or 39,968 shares. 4,932 were reported by Fort Washington Inv Oh. Ionic Cap Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.04% or 5,896 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Inv Ltd Com owns 0.07% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 216,236 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt owns 16,440 shares. Exane Derivatives accumulated 1 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc holds 5.51 million shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Boston Advisors owns 0.46% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 198,610 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.03% or 295,149 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts Fincl Ma accumulated 6,784 shares or 0% of the stock. Clark Capital Gp Inc holds 0.64% or 589,599 shares. Daiwa Securities Gp owns 7,496 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lazard Asset Llc stated it has 0.02% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). 46,000 are held by Nomura Holdings. Tarbox Family Office invested 0% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $777,478 activity. The insider ALEXANDER BRUCE K sold $259,205. Shares for $385,590 were sold by STEPHENS STEVEN DAN on Monday, February 4. Another trade for 2,172 shares valued at $107,927 was sold by BLACKFORD DAVID E.

More notable recent Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 22, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Implied RPV Analyst Target Price: $74 – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Mortgage Banking Income Aid Zions (ZION) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Financial Sector Update for 07/23/2019: THFF,BRO,ZION – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Zions Bancorp (ZION) Misses Q2 EPS by 11c – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 22, 2019.