Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trimmed V F (VFC) Position by $1.60 Million; Citizens & Northern Has Increased Its Comcast Class A (CMCSA) Holding by $624,036

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 20.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank sold 18,424 shares as the company's stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 72,274 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.31M, down from 90,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $87.92. About 1.68 million shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500.

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in Comcast Corp Class A (CMCSA) by 48.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citizens & Northern Corp bought 14,858 shares as the company's stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 45,533 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.93 million, up from 30,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp who had been investing in Comcast Corp Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $46.67. About 10.09 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500.

Citizens & Northern Corp, which manages about $179.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C by 862 shares to 4,395 shares, valued at $4.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,580 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Logan Capital Management Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 132,216 shares. Granite Invest Prtn Limited Liability Com reported 7,202 shares. Hexavest Inc owns 3.08 million shares for 1.72% of their portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corp reported 0.24% stake. 821,497 are held by Welch Forbes Limited Liability Co. Guardian Cap Advsr LP stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Greystone Managed Investments Inc reported 284,739 shares. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Lc, Florida-based fund reported 17,583 shares. Motco holds 152,825 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Voya Inv Limited holds 10.24M shares or 0.93% of its portfolio. First Tru Advsr Lp holds 1.45 million shares. Welch Group Inc Limited Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 3,914 shares. 70,167 were accumulated by Ghp Invest Advisors Inc. 2,440 are held by Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Hldg Ltd. Sns Gru Ltd Liability Com holds 11,621 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $157,860 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold VFC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 388.37 million shares or 0.07% less from 388.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Congress Asset Mngmt Com Ma has 0.79% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 712,932 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 194,448 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated, Massachusetts-based fund reported 922,321 shares. Gw Henssler And Associates holds 1.03% or 130,839 shares. Moreover, Johnson has 0% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 74 shares. Hartford Fincl Management accumulated 102 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Co stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Ins Communication invested in 1.03% or 19,125 shares. Captrust Financial has 0.02% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Dupont Cap Mgmt Corp holds 5,512 shares. Westfield Cap Mngmt Lp reported 346,707 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams reported 5,771 shares. Asset Management Inc, Michigan-based fund reported 26,359 shares. Voloridge Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 38,068 shares. Prudential Finance holds 0.04% or 300,241 shares.

