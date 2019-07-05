Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trimmed V F (VFC) Position as Valuation Rose; Moreno Evelyn V Has Upped Its Holding in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) as Stock Declined

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 49.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank sold 90,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 90,698 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88M, down from 181,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $87.94. About 975,295 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 16.91% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 19/03/2018 – VF Corp. Inks Deal to Sell Nautica to Authentic Brands Group; 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition of Icebreaker®; 07/05/2018 – VF Corporation Named to CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 09/04/2018 – VF Corp. Paid $204 Million for Icebreaker Brand; 28/03/2018 – VF Corp Appoints Steve Murray as Vice Pres, Strategic Projects; 04/05/2018 – VF TRANSITION PERIOD ADJ. EPS CONT OPS 67C WITH 3C DEAL EFFECT; 12/03/2018 – VF UKRAINE SECURES 4G LICENSE IN 1800 MHZ; 14/03/2018 – VF to Enter Wearables Fitness Market; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $275 MLN; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Income Cuts VF Corp, Buys More Bristol-Myers

Moreno Evelyn V increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 358.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moreno Evelyn V bought 66,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 85,685 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73 million, up from 18,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moreno Evelyn V who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $39.49. About 4.58 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD SPEAKS AT CERA WEEK; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q EPS 38c; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: CRUDE-MARKET CRASH HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON COMPANY; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 27/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NO LONGER INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING CONTROL OF RUSSIAN OIL SERVICES COMPANY EURASIA DRILLING – RIA CITES RUSSIAN REGULATOR; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Global Oilfield Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report – Rise in Demand for Energy is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY WOULD LIKE TO EXPAND ITS COOPERATION WITH SCHLUMBERGER, BUT ALSO TALKING TO OTHER MAJOR OIL SERVICE PROVIDERS

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $3.94 million activity. Another trade for 24,926 shares valued at $2.14M was sold by Holtz Curtis A.. 8,894 V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) shares with value of $759,462 were sold by MEAGHER LAURA C.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Investment Management owns 110,871 shares. Cap Investors, California-based fund reported 14.42 million shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Incorporated stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). 402 are held by Assetmark. Park Oh has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Adage Partners Gru Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake. Cetera Advisor has invested 0.02% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Sabal Tru has invested 0.05% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Howe And Rusling reported 6,750 shares stake. Montag A And Associates holds 0.34% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) or 41,950 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Co holds 0.06% or 353,145 shares. Toronto Dominion Bankshares, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 238,694 shares. Macquarie Limited invested in 0.01% or 70,560 shares. Pettyjohn Wood And White Inc, Virginia-based fund reported 24,155 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP invested in 47,800 shares.

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank, which manages about $11.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 3,217 shares to 282,385 shares, valued at $27.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 233,635 shares in the quarter, for a total of 418,039 shares, and has risen its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Strum Towne holds 66,763 shares. Arete Wealth Ltd Liability reported 13,731 shares. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 645,371 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Stevens First Principles Inv Advsr stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 33,066 were accumulated by Jp Marvel Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corp. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv invested in 0.02% or 120,735 shares. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Com holds 0.02% or 6,233 shares in its portfolio. First Financial In holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 2,122 shares. Valley Natl Advisers reported 1,279 shares. Davis R M Incorporated holds 0.01% or 6,424 shares in its portfolio. Bristol John W Incorporated New York invested 1.56% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Utd Ser Automobile Association holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 2.24M shares. Veritas Inv Mngmt (Uk) Limited has 2.23% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 164,775 shares. Chem Bancorp has invested 0.12% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.18% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $660,000 activity.