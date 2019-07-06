Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trimmed Splunk (SPLK) Holding by $340,008; As Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Share Value Declined, Highland Capital Management LP Has Upped Its Stake

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 7.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank sold 2,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,152 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.51 million, down from 38,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $130.32. About 844,519 shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 20.43% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 24/05/2018 – Splunk Sees 2Q Rev $356M-$358M; 12/04/2018 – Nexthink Announces Integration With Splunk; 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss $118.5M; 10/04/2018 – Splunk Brings Industrial IoT Data to Life with Splunk Industrial Asset Intelligence; 05/03/2018 GuidePoint Security Recognized as Recipient of 2018 Splunk Partner+ Awards; 01/05/2018 – Splunk Disrupts IT Infrastructure Monitoring With New Inexpensive Product to Keep Businesses Running; 12/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Splunk President and CEO Doug Merritt for the latest on his analytics company’s disruptive story; 28/03/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $101; 06/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis

Highland Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) by 50.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp bought 176,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 524,091 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.90 million, up from 347,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $25.96. About 612,865 shares traded. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has declined 23.29% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical AERI News: 08/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Expects 2018 Rhopressa Revenue of $20 M to $30 M; 24/04/2018 – Aerie Short-Interest Ratio Rises 58% to 22 Days; 30/04/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS U.S. LAUNCH OF RHOPRESSA 0.02%; 12/04/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Scott Laranjo as Director, Marketing, Roclatan™; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Roper Technologies, Inter Parfums, SunCoke Energy Partners, Aerie Pharmaceutical; 05/04/2018 – Aerie at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 09/05/2018 – Aerie Short-Interest Ratio Rises 38% to 30 Days; 29/03/2018 – Aerie Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Apr. 5; 15/05/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SUBMITTED AS A 505(B)(2) WITH AN EXPECTED TEN-MONTH FDA REVIEW; 07/05/2018 – Aerie Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP Securities for May. 14

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $416,740 activity. Carges Mark T sold $231,550 worth of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) on Monday, January 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold SPLK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 157.67 million shares or 17.33% more from 134.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cookson Peirce, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,992 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Incorporated has 0.15% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 1.30M shares. Patten Grp Inc accumulated 0.12% or 2,197 shares. Coastline Tru Com has 0.05% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 2,700 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Comm reported 2.42 million shares. Natl Pension invested in 180,853 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 89 shares. Advsr Asset Management holds 0.05% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) or 22,010 shares. 67,926 are owned by Canada Pension Plan Invest Board. Artisan Ltd Partnership owns 179,214 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has 0.05% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Manufacturers Life Ins Com The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4,149 shares. L And S Advisors invested in 7,125 shares. Northern Trust invested in 961,612 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation reported 43,357 shares.

Analysts await Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.51 earnings per share, up 1.92% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.52 per share. After $-0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Splunk Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% EPS growth.

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank, which manages about $11.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Erie Indty Co (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 2,674 shares to 4,238 shares, valued at $757,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 47,030 shares in the quarter, for a total of 688,874 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Highland Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.04 billion and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bio Rad Labs Inc (Put) (NYSE:BIO) by 11,020 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $6.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (Put) (NYSE:V) by 14,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,000 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold AERI shares while 41 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 43.62 million shares or 4.67% less from 45.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Ltd Liability reported 0.01% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Cwm has 37,837 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Essex Invest Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Wellington Grp Limited Liability Partnership reported 6.32 million shares. Highland Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 524,091 shares or 1.55% of all its holdings. Utd Cap Financial Advisers Llc stated it has 0% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Provident Invest Mngmt Incorporated, Michigan-based fund reported 395,020 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 19,309 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) for 2,900 shares. Prudential has invested 0.01% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Frontier Cap Limited Liability Company holds 325,572 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Next Century Growth Invsts Limited Liability Co owns 152,441 shares. State Street reported 863,270 shares. Weiss Multi owns 35,000 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.