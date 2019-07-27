Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trimmed Its Mcdonalds (MCD) Stake as Share Price Rose; As Gw Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) Shares Rose, Roosevelt Investment Group Raised by $7.18 Million Its Position

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) by 191.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc bought 42,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,998 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.96 million, up from 22,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Gw Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.14B market cap company. The stock increased 3.23% or $5.21 during the last trading session, reaching $166.31. About 351,343 shares traded. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 23.83% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 17/04/2018 – Top 3 today — #1 GW Pharma’s cannabis-based drug appears poised for a groundbreaking FDA approval as internal review offers a clear thumbs up $GWPH; 13/03/2018 – NULL GW PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF NOTICES OF ALLOWANCE BY THE UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE (USPTO) FOR FIVE NEW EPIDIOLEX® (CANNABIDIOL) PATENTS; 24/04/2018 – Isodiol Intl Inc. Announces the Launch of 3 New Cannabidiol (CBD) Pdt Categories With Level Brands Inc; 24/05/2018 – Isodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Cannabidiol Isolate to Sundial; 19/04/2018 – GW Pharma’s Drug Could Become First FDA-Approved Drug Derived From Cannabis; 12/04/2018 – ADRs End Higher; GW Pharmaceuticals, Infosys and ArcelorMittal Trade Actively; 13/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; GW Pharmaceuticals, Tata Motors and Infosys Trade Actively; 14/05/2018 – Peak Health Announces Filing of Patent Applications for testing the “Bioactivity” of the Cannabidiol (CBD) molecule and publication of scientific paper documenting results of commercial samples; 17/04/2018 – FDA POSTS BRIEFING ON GW PHARMA DRUG AHEAD OF ADVISERS MEETING; 12/04/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences to Present Data on Epidiolex® (cannabidiol oral solution) at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 5.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank sold 15,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 248,774 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.24 million, down from 264,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $164.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $215.58. About 4.76 million shares traded or 67.07% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 20/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N -TO PARTNER WITH FRANCHISEES, SUPPLIERS TO REDUCE GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS RELATED TO MCDONALD’S RESTAURANTS, OFFICES BY 36% BY 2030; 21/03/2018 – Cramer highlights the value of McDonald’s: The current pullback is a ‘gift’; 14/03/2018 – MCD: BREAKFAST IS 25%-30% OF SALES, MOST PROFITABLE PART OF DAY; 08/03/2018 – McDonald’s is flipping its iconic golden arches upside down in ‘celebration of women’ – and people are freaking out; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds McDonald’s, Exits Nike; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: `ENCOURAGED’ BY RESPONSE TO NEW U.S. DOLLAR MENU; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees Net Restaurant Additions Adding About 1 Point to 2018 Systemwide Sales Growth in Constant Currencies; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Basket-of-Goods Commodity Costs Up 2% in International Lead Segment; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s and other major chains deemphasized deals in recent years, choosing instead to invest in food quality improvements to bolster competitiveness with more upscale brands; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Global Comparable Guest Counts Rose 0.8%

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79B and $802.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Health Care Etf (VHT) by 6,806 shares to 9,487 shares, valued at $1.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,684 shares, and cut its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (NYSE:CAG).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $23.79 million activity. Shares for $5.41M were sold by MCKENNA ANDREW J on Thursday, January 31. $537,767 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) was sold by Henry Daniel on Wednesday, February 6. $3.99M worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares were sold by Gibbs Robert Lane. $13.62M worth of stock was sold by Fairhurst David Ogden on Tuesday, February 5.

