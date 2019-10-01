Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raised Position in Chevron New (CVX); Shareholder Lodestar Investment Counsel Boosted United Parcel Service (UPS) Position

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by 15.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc bought 12,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 96,128 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.93 million, up from 83,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $117.79. About 414,078 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 15/03/2018 – YOJEE LTD – ENTERED PILOT SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH UNIT OF UNITED PARCEL SERVICE; 28/05/2018 – COLLECTION HOUSE UPS FY18 PDL GUIDANCE TO A$80M-A$84M; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC – MAY 2018 UPS AGREEMENT REPLACED ORIGINAL EXHIBIT A TO VPA ENTERED IN DECEMBER 2017; 15/03/2018 – UPS To Hold Webcast On Adopting New Accounting Standards; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Rev $17.11B; 15/03/2018 – Deutsche Post’s DHL expands U.S. delivery service to take on FedEx, UPS; 26/04/2018 – UPS – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE; 10/05/2018 – UPS – UPS SHAREOWNERS DID NOT APPROVE PROPOSALS TO PREPARE AN ANNUAL REPORT ON LOBBYING ACTIVITIES; 19/03/2018 – Ballard Fuel Cell Module to Power Hybrid UPS Delivery Van Trial Program in California; 21/03/2018 – GERALD HARVEY UPS VOTING STAKE IN HARVEY NORMAN TO 30.51%

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 3.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought 20,768 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 558,590 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.51 million, up from 537,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $118.15. About 720,967 shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/21/2018 02:35 PM; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/10/2018 05:27 PM; 30/03/2018 – Chevron Group Lunch Scheduled By Capital Alpha for Apr. 5; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; CHIEF EXECUTIVE MIKE WIRTH NOT ON CALL; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – UNIT SIGNED A LONG-TERM CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES DE MÉXICO S. FOR ABOUT 50 PCT OF FACILITY’S STORAGE AND SEND-OUT CAPACITY; 05/03/2018 – Sharenet: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 12/04/2018 – Chevron Steps on the Gas to Bring California Fuel to Mexico; 27/04/2018 – Chevron Reports First Quarter Net Income of $3.6 Billion; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON IN TALKS WITH MULTIPLE PARTIES INCLUDING MALAYSIA’S PETRONAS ABOUT SELLING A MINORITY STAKE IN LNG PROJECT; 16/05/2018 – CHEVRON, PTTEP, MUBADALA, TOTAL, OMV SUBMIT THAI AUCTION DOCS

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Target, UPS Set Seasonal Hiring Plans – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FedEx: I’m Not Jumping Ship – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “UPS Expands Foreign Trade Zone Management And Consulting Services – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “UPS unveils ‘major redesign’ of driver uniforms as part of ‘company-wide transformation’ – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Atlanta Braves veteran, UPS exec among 50 ‘most influential Latinos in Georgia’ – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kistler reported 2,215 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Annex Advisory Limited Company has invested 0.03% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Brookmont Cap Mngmt has 35,441 shares for 2.2% of their portfolio. Green Square Capital Ltd Co has invested 0.91% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Nordea Ab stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). D E Shaw And Com reported 0.01% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Iberiabank Corporation reported 77,369 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Mufg Americas Holdg Corporation holds 241,988 shares. Hollencrest Cap Mngmt invested in 422,041 shares or 5.42% of the stock. Shoker Inv Counsel Incorporated invested in 1.01% or 13,395 shares. Intersect Ltd Liability stated it has 21,233 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Iat Reinsurance Limited reported 1,900 shares. Ftb Advisors reported 3,596 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) has 7,189 shares. Horrell Cap Mngmt Inc holds 1.56% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 30,941 shares.

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $597.87 million and $973.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5,070 shares to 232,902 shares, valued at $32.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Federal Express (NYSE:FDX) by 3,015 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,975 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Little short-term change likely for U.S. oil market, Chevron CEO says – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron: Time To Buy? – Seeking Alpha” published on February 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Chevron Corporation’s (NYSE:CVX) 8.9% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Shale Game Is A Scale Game, Chevron – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron Can’t Break $125 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.