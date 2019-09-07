Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raised Its Position in Flws/1 (FLWS) by $476,298; Minerva Advisors Position in Ecology & Envrnmt (EEI) Increased by $665,180

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Flws/1 (FLWS) by 1863.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought 26,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 27,881 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $508,000, up from 1,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Flws/1 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $923.61 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $14.36. About 255,843 shares traded. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) has risen 36.92% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FLWS News: 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS 3Q LOSS/SHR 13C, EST. LOSS/SHR 12C; 11/05/2018 – Foresters Investment Management Exits Position in 1-800-Flowers; 15/05/2018 – 1-800-Flowers Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS 3Q Loss/Shr 13c; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS.COM SEES FY COMP REV. AT HIGH END $1.13B-$1.15B; 19/04/2018 – DJ 1-800-FLOWERSCOM Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLWS); 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS Sees FY18 Comparable Adj Ebitda $80M; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS Sees FY18 EPS 60c; 19/04/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. to Release Results for its Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter on Tuesday, May 1, 2018; 08/05/2018 – 1-800 Flowers President & CEO Chris McCann interviewed by Advisor Access

Minerva Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ecology & Envrnmt Inc (EEI) by 79.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc bought 66,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% . The hedge fund held 149,685 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, up from 83,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ecology & Envrnmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.05M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.02. About 25,431 shares traded or 170.43% up from the average. Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) has declined 22.96% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EEI News: 23/04/2018 – INNER MONGOLIA M-GRASS ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT 300355.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS CONTRACT ON PPP CONTRACT WITH INVESTMENT ESTIMATED AT 494 MLN YUAN; 16/03/2018 – INNER MONGOLIA M-GRASS ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT 300355.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS PPP CONTRACT WORTH 172.48 MLN YUAN; 27/04/2018 – Harbert Discovery Fund, LP, Affiliates Report Stake In Ecology & Environment; 27/04/2018 – HARBERT DISCOVERY FUND, LP – PURCHASED SECURITIES OF ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT BASED ON BELIEF THAT SECURITIES WERE “UNDERVALUED”; 29/03/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM EXPECTS TO WIN EPC PROJECT WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT ABOUT 210 MLN YUAN; 21/03/2018 – DAQIAN ECOLOGY ENVIRONMENT 603955.SS SAYS IT EXPECTS TO WIN ROAD CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT WORTH ABOUT 376.2 MLN YUAN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ecology and Environment Inc Class, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EEI); 19/04/2018 – ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT INC SAYS CONTRACT IS TO CONDUCT SITE INVESTIGATIONS OF ABANDONED URANIUM MINE SITES THROUGHOUT NAVAJO NATION; 20/04/2018 – INNER MONGOLIA M-GRASS ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT 300355.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS PPP CONTRACT WITH INVESTMENT ESTIMATED AT 262.99 MLN YUAN; 25/04/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM EXPECTS TO WIN ENVIRONMENTAL ENHANCEMENT PPP PROJECT WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT 1.2 BLN YUAN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.14, from 2 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 0 investors sold EEI shares while 7 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 1.59 million shares or 0.03% less from 1.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 128,517 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 432 shares. Moreover, North Star Inv Management Corporation has 0.02% invested in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) for 12,675 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has 0% invested in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) for 8,480 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 3,321 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock reported 0% of its portfolio in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Needham Invest Management Limited Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 29,972 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Mill Road Capital holds 6.66% of its portfolio in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) for 463,072 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has 1 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Harbert Fund invested 3.1% of its portfolio in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Dimensional Fund LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) for 143,590 shares. Bridgeway Cap Management reported 115,768 shares stake. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag reported 9,198 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) for 11,286 shares.

More notable recent Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “2 Stocks for the Income Dividend Investor – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ecology and Environment Inc. Provides Update on Status of Filings – GlobeNewswire” published on May 13, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Ecology & Environment, Inc. – PRNewswire” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/28/2019: POLA, RNET, ADSK, DPW, EEI – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Surges Over 200 Points; Phibro Animal Health Shares Plummet – Benzinga” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Minerva Advisors Llc, which manages about $300.28M and $177.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 7,682 shares to 8,488 shares, valued at $395,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold FLWS shares while 27 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 21.94 million shares or 13.45% more from 19.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant Lp stated it has 39,164 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Aristotle Capital Boston Limited Company holds 1.97% of its portfolio in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) for 2.09 million shares. California Pub Employees Retirement reported 121,751 shares stake. Proshare Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 74,087 shares. Prelude Capital Ltd accumulated 1,145 shares or 0% of the stock. Jefferies Group Lc holds 0.01% or 65,706 shares. First Mercantile Trust holds 8,200 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd holds 25,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Legal & General Group Public Ltd invested in 5,338 shares or 0% of the stock. Panagora Asset Management, Massachusetts-based fund reported 115,212 shares. 108,251 are held by Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS). 22,941 were reported by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 11,088 shares. Sg Americas Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) for 5,579 shares.

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank, which manages about $11.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 23,987 shares to 13,993 shares, valued at $3.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 88,524 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 902,059 shares, and cut its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL).

More notable recent 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “1-800-FLOWERS.COM (FLWS) Selloff Overdone, DA Davidson Reiterates $25 PT – StreetInsider.com” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 22, 2019 : CM, HRL, TTC, BJ, DKS, OPRA, FLWS, FLY, HMLP, LYTS, TUES – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “1-800-Flowers.com (FLWS) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher? – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “60 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Implied Analyst 12-Month Target For VCR – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 14, 2019.