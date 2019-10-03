Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raised Heico New (HEI.A) Position By $1.86 Million; Lake Shore Bancorp (LSBK) Has 1.25 Sentiment

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased Heico Corp New (HEI.A) stake by 357.34% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired 18,067 shares as Heico Corp New (HEI.A)’s stock 0.00%. The Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank holds 23,123 shares with $2.39 million value, up from 5,056 last quarter. Heico Corp New now has $14.17 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.12% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $94.87. About 395,754 shares traded. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) has risen 66.76% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.76% the S&P500.

Lake Shore Bancorp Inc (LSBK) investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.42, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 5 funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 4 trimmed and sold positions in Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 347,689 shares, down from 437,741 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Lake Shore Bancorp Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 3 Increased: 3 New Position: 2.

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding firm for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services and products. The company has market cap of $86.37 million. The firm offers various deposit products, including regular savings deposits, such as Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; and interest on lawyer accounts, as well as accounts for individuals and commercial accounts for businesses. It has a 23.98 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio includes one-to four-family residential mortgages, home equity loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, business installment loans, lines of credit, and other commercial loans; and consumer loans that include personal consumer loans, overdraft lines of credit, vehicle loans, secured and unsecured property improvement loans, and other secured and unsecured loans.

The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $14.87. About 655 shares traded. Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (LSBK) has declined 12.34% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.34% the S&P500.

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. for 171,471 shares. Minerva Advisors Llc owns 29,669 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc has 0.13% invested in the company for 47,658 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Acadian Asset Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 555 shares.