Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Position in Garmin LTD (GRMN) Trimmed by $2.54 Million as Share Price Declined; As Mgic Investment (MTG) Share Price Declined, Calamos Advisors Upped by $325,000 Its Position

Calamos Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mgic Investment Corp (MTG) by 117.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% . The institutional investor held 46,200 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $609,000, up from 21,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mgic Investment Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $12.7. About 3.46M shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 04/05/2018 – MGIC hires Greg Korn, Sales Manager — New England; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR THE QUARTER WERE $232.1 MILLION, COMPARED TO $229.1 MILLION FOR THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET OPER EPS 38C, EST. 35C; 26/04/2018 – MGIC Investment Corporation Announces $200 Million Share Repurchase Program; 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $232.1M; 06/03/2018 MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender; 22/05/2018 – MGIC Presenting at Conference May 31; 09/04/2018 – MGIC MARCH ENDING PRIMARY DELINQUENCY INVENTORY DOWN 9.1%; 18/04/2018 – Mortgage Insurers Fall as MGIC’s Results Leave Investors Rattled; 12/03/2018 – MGIC promotes Dianna Higgins to Vice President, Internal Audit

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd (GRMN) by 45.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank sold 29,533 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.84% . The institutional investor held 35,238 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04M, down from 64,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Garmin Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $83.46. About 872,358 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 08/03/2018 – Garmin® introduces the tactix® Charlie, a specialized tactical GPS watch with wrist-based heart rate; 08/03/2018 – GARMIN – ANNOUNCED TACTIX CHARLIE, A GPS WEARABLE THAT COMBINES TACTICAL FUNCTIONALITY WITH NAVIGATION AND FITNESS TRAINING; 01/05/2018 – Garmin® Health Collaborates with the University of Kansas Medical Center on Innovative Digital Health Research; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 56C; 02/05/2018 – Garmin 1Q EPS 68c; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 520 Plus — a GPS cycling computer with advanced navigation and connected features; 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN 1Q REV. $711M, EST. $669.0M; 15/03/2018 – Garmin® unveils Ultra High-Definition scanning sonar; 11/04/2018 – The zūmo® 396 motorcycle navigator from Garmin® brings live features to stay connected on every ride

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank, which manages about $11.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 317,153 shares to 783,304 shares, valued at $9.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 117,015 shares in the quarter, for a total of 548,653 shares, and has risen its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs I (NYSE:SKT).

Analysts await Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 6.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $1 per share. GRMN’s profit will be $175.51 million for 22.20 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by Garmin Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.97% negative EPS growth.

