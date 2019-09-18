Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Maintains Stake in Digital Rlty Tr (DLR); Hitchwood Capital Management LP Stake in Facebook (FB) Decreased by $17.37 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (DLR) by 7.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought 8,087 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 122,490 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.43M, up from 114,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Digital Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $128.08. About 923,511 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Rev $744.4M; 27/03/2018 Digital Realty Achieves ‘Five Nines’ of Uptime for 11th Consecutive Year; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty SVP of Global Sales and Mktg Dan Papes to Depart; 04/04/2018 – SGIX Local Peering Now Available at Digital Realty Singapore Data Centres Jurong West and Loyang East; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Affrms Digital Realty Trust Ratings, Outlook Remains Pos; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q OPER REV. $744M, EST. $742.0M; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $6.50 TO $6.60, EST. $6.50; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $6.50 TO $6.60; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Chief Investment Officer Scott Peterson to Depart; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Announces Senior Leadership Transitions

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 21.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp sold 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 330,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.69 million, down from 420,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $536.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $188.08. About 9.75 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/04/2018 – Facebook 1Q Mobile MAUs Quarter End 2.20B; 11/04/2018 – LBC Breaking: Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg’s told US lawmakers his own personal data has been sold to “malicious third; 24/05/2018 – CORRECT: ZUCKERBERG: CLEANER CONTENT IS FACEBOOK’S TOP PRIORITY; 10/04/2018 – Sen Roger Wicker: Wicker Addresses Privacy Concerns With Facebook CEO; 12/04/2018 – Facebook Using Non-User Data to Find ‘Bad Guys’: Wicker CEO (Video); 30/04/2018 – Facebook’s New Download Tool: Better, But Still Incomplete; 30/04/2018 – Jan Koum said in a Facebook post on Monday that it was time to “move on.”; 01/05/2018 – Facebook is launching a dating feature, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced during Facebook’s annual F8 developer conference; 19/03/2018 – Facebook, Other Tech Giants Scrutinized by Congress Over User Data; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES 13F SHOWS NO FACEBOOK STAKE AT 1Q END

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rdl Fin has 5,492 shares. Cadence Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 5,594 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Citadel Limited Liability Corp holds 4.67M shares. Reilly Advsrs Lc invested in 1.38% or 57,110 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md owns 107.13 million shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Com reported 8,848 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. The Pennsylvania-based Rockshelter Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 5.25% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And owns 18,800 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt invested 0.39% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Weiss Multi invested in 15,600 shares. Hayek Kallen Investment Mngmt, a Alabama-based fund reported 1,050 shares. Ledyard National Bank & Trust has invested 0.71% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hightower Service Lta stated it has 78,460 shares or 1.91% of all its holdings. Federated Investors Inc Pa stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 18,318 are held by Scott And Selber Inc.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.24 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83M and $5.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anaplan Inc by 1.60M shares to 2.00 million shares, valued at $100.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 160,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 350,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Coupa Software Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 27 investors sold DLR shares while 159 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 206.28 million shares or 0.96% less from 208.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Motco has invested 0.02% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Royal London Asset Mgmt owns 0.09% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 80,645 shares. First Republic Invest Mngmt stated it has 436,914 shares. 35,300 were accumulated by South Dakota Invest Council. The New York-based Tompkins has invested 0.06% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Azimuth Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 28,069 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 8,483 shares stake. Dean Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.69% or 40,813 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mngmt One accumulated 0.29% or 509,803 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Management Limited Com invested in 1.91% or 125,000 shares. First Tru has 52,369 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Com reported 177,416 shares. Honeywell Int Inc holds 2.62% or 57,410 shares. Capital Rech Global Investors stated it has 0.05% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Limited Ca holds 0.59% or 21,248 shares in its portfolio.

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank, which manages about $11.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 80,945 shares to 558,213 shares, valued at $32.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 15,788 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 494,659 shares, and cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG).