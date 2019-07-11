Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Maintains Holding in Bank Amer (BAC); Fmr Maintains Holding in Great Westn Bancorp (GWB)

Fmr Llc increased its stake in Great Westn Bancorp Inc (GWB) by 4.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fmr Llc bought 108,577 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.10% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.37M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.95M, up from 2.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fmr Llc who had been investing in Great Westn Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $35.33. About 141,574 shares traded. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) has declined 21.17% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.60% the S&P500. Some Historical GWB News: 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of American Enterprise Group, Inc.’s Subsidiaries; Upgrades Credit Ratings of Great Western; 15/03/2018 – Great Western Bancorp: Will Conduct Internal and External Search for New Chief Risk Office; 26/04/2018 – Great Western Bancorp: Dividend Represents Increase of 25% Compared to Most Recent Qtrly Div; 06/04/2018 – Great Western Mining 2017 Pretax Loss Widens on Higher Costs; Intu Properties Agrees to Extend Loan on Spain Shopping Center; 06/03/2018 – GREAT WESTERN MINING CORPORATION – AGREEMENT HAS BEEN REACHED WITH US FORESTRY SERVICE FOR RE-COMMENCEMENT OF M4 (TARGET 4) DRILLING IN EARLY APRIL; 23/04/2018 – DJ Great Western Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWB); 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, Interpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United R; 24/04/2018 – GREAT WESTERN MINING – ISSUES HAVE NOW BEEN RESOLVED AND HOLE IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF WEEK AT M2 INFILL DRILLING PROGRAMME; 15/05/2018 – Great Western Brewing Company Names New CEO, Michael Brennan, Effective May 16, 2018; 09/03/2018 – Great Western Banc Short-Interest Ratio Rises 84% to 13 Days

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 19.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought 609,342 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.76M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.62 million, up from 3.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $276.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $29.37. About 31.80M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says Nvidia’s product leadership in the gaming business makes for a strong “buy” case; 15/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharma at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Surgery Partners at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – CEMEX CX.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $8.50 FROM $8; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America: Bank of America Names Kerri Schroeder Seattle Market President; 09/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – Alnylam Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 13/04/2018 – CrowdfundInsider: Bank of America Launches New Digital Mortgage Experience; 10/05/2018 – Bank of America’s Top European Junk-Bond Trader Is Said to Leave; 22/05/2018 – SocGen Hires Second Ex-BofA Banker Within Weeks After Weak Start

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bank of America Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: AVGO, BAC, CGC, K, SYMC – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bank Of America: Next Stop $25 – Seeking Alpha” on May 27, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan: Playing Defensive Into Q2 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bank of America declares $0.15 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Com accumulated 382,345 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.85% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 2.49 million shares. Cardinal Capital holds 1.08% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 392,495 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership owns 10.97 million shares. Mengis reported 131,573 shares. Butensky Cohen Security invested in 0.51% or 25,618 shares. Gam Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 23,773 shares. Rockshelter Capital Mngmt Lc holds 2.16% or 225,655 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams stated it has 0.79% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Ls Investment Llc accumulated 718,595 shares or 1.24% of the stock. Edgar Lomax Va holds 1.1% or 583,676 shares in its portfolio. Fcg Limited Liability stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Freestone Cap Holdg Limited Liability has 39,060 shares. Moreover, Washington Trust has 1.87% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). A D Beadell Invest Counsel invested 1.47% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank, which manages about $11.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 7,188 shares to 329,798 shares, valued at $36.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 22,309 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,511 shares, and cut its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Fmr Llc, which manages about $834.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) by 28,999 shares to 700,904 shares, valued at $10.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.22M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36.11 million shares, and cut its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold GWB shares while 56 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.98 million shares or 1.58% less from 56.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westwood Holding Grp Inc, Texas-based fund reported 966,178 shares. Ftb Advsrs Inc accumulated 0% or 772 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 14,000 shares. D E Shaw And owns 210,499 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Riverhead Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 9,903 shares. Parkside Bank & Trust And Trust invested in 0% or 15 shares. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Ltd Company owns 95 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Congress Asset Management Co Ma accumulated 20,956 shares. 243 were accumulated by Regions Financial Corp. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB). Barclays Public Limited Liability Corporation reported 84,959 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Limited Co holds 0.02% in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) or 120,679 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB). Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 13,395 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Art Advsrs holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) for 18,900 shares.