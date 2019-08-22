Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowered Its Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Holding; Patterson Uti Energy (PTEN)’s Sentiment Is 0.91

Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 110 institutional investors opened new and increased equity positions, while 121 sold and reduced stakes in Patterson Uti Energy Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 195.87 million shares, down from 200.75 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Patterson Uti Energy Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 30 Reduced: 91 Increased: 72 New Position: 38.

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB) stake by 58.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank sold 6,080 shares as Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB)’s stock rose 5.58%. The Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank holds 4,283 shares with $270,000 value, down from 10,363 last quarter. Dolby Laboratories Inc now has $6.16 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $61.12. About 290,335 shares traded. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) has risen 7.24% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DLB News: 26/03/2018 – Dolby Labs Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Dolby Laboratories and OPPO Form Strategic Intellectual Property Partnership; 24/04/2018 – DOLBY LABS SEES 3Q ADJ EPS 78C TO 84C, EST. $1; 07/03/2018 ATOMWISE – NEW INVESTORS IN SERIES A FINANCING INCLUDE BAIDU VENTURES, TENCENT, AND DOLBY FAMILY VENTURE VENTURES; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY & DISNEY REPORT EXTENDED THEATRICAL PACT; 19/04/2018 – Dolby and Disney Announce Extended Theatrical Collaboration; 18/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC DLB.N – SHOCHIKU MULTIPLEX THEATRES AND CO ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT FOR FIRST DEPLOYMENT OF DOLBY CINEM THEATRES IN JAPAN; 17/04/2018 – DOLBY LABS & JINYI PARTNER REPORT PACT FOR CHINA; 03/05/2018 – Dolby Labs Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 03/04/2018 – Innovative Sonic Joins Via Licensing’s LTE Patent Pool

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold DLB shares while 65 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 54.78 million shares or 1.03% less from 55.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 8,504 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brinker Incorporated reported 36,269 shares. Barclays Public Ltd holds 74,027 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 0.01% invested in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) for 8,100 shares. M&T Comml Bank holds 5,688 shares. Virtu Fincl Lc has invested 0.02% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0% invested in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) for 3,904 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 6,781 shares. 5.51M were reported by Clearbridge Invests Limited Co. Williams Jones And Limited Com reported 0.01% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Pub Sector Pension Invest Board holds 29,000 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Numerixs Investment Techs holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) for 3,200 shares. Ameriprise Financial accumulated 0% or 7,732 shares. 290,752 were reported by Polar Asset Management Prns.

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) stake by 25,697 shares to 88,222 valued at $6.13M in 2019Q1. It also upped Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) stake by 543,228 shares and now owns 1.02 million shares. Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) was raised too.

Analysts await Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.23 EPS, down 130.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.17 actual EPS reported by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.29% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 2.03% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $8.55. About 3.47 million shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) has declined 31.91% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500.

Covalent Partners Llc holds 9.08% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for 340,057 shares. Elm Ridge Management Llc owns 455,675 shares or 4.75% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Key Group Holdings (Cayman) Ltd. has 4.74% invested in the company for 4.83 million shares. The Texas-based Mitchell Group Inc has invested 2.66% in the stock. Van Den Berg Management I Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 1.11 million shares.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.73 billion. The companyÂ’s Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in Texas, southeastern New Mexico, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had a drilling fleet of 202 marketable land drilling rigs.

