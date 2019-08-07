Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lifted Stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by $667,950; Corvex Management LP Position in Facebook (FB) Decreased by $1.49 Million

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 16.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought 8,906 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 62,760 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76M, up from 53,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $67.68. About 1.19M shares traded or 7.79% up from the average. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 02/04/2018 – Eastman Recognized as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for the Seventh Time; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical: New Expansion to Be Complete in 3Q; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical 1Q EPS $2.00; 03/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Stockholder Vote Results; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY ADJ SHR $ 2.23; 16/05/2018 – Kara Eastman declared victory in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District Democratic primary after running to the left of former Rep. Brad Ashford; 03/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Board Declares Dividend; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CEO MARK COSTA SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical 1Q Net $290M; 29/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Corvex Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 15.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corvex Management Lp sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 48,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.00 million, down from 57,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corvex Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $526.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $184.51. About 18.04M shares traded or 6.81% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg says Facebook is working with special counsel Mueller in probe; 01/05/2018 – Smartsheet Announces Integration with Workplace by Facebook; 02/05/2018 – Zee News: Morning Breaking: Cambridge Analytica to shut shop after massive Facebook data leak controversy; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK USERS SUE OVER DATA DISCLOSURE TO CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICS; 19/03/2018 – Facebook, Google and Big Switch Networks to Demonstrate Open Source Collaboration with Next-Gen Network Operating Systems During OCP Summit Keynote; 17/05/2018 – FACEBOOK REPORTS NEW ELECTION PARTNERSHIP WITH ATLANTIC COUNCIL; 20/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook’s Ongoing Data Blowback; Google Takes On Amazon; Publicis Sets Out Three-Year Plan; 23/05/2018 – VATTENFALL AND FACEBOOK SIGN LONG-TERM DEALS FOR NEW NORDIC RENEWABLE ENERGY; 23/03/2018 – The Information’s 411 – Ich Bin Ein Facebook Reporter; 19/03/2018 – Facebook security chief reportedly leaving company after clashes over Russian disinformation

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold EMN shares while 162 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 0.22% more from 112.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Automobile Association reported 98,590 shares. 91,542 were reported by Toronto Dominion Natl Bank. Virtu Finance Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 14,639 shares. Ghp Invest Advsrs invested in 29,111 shares or 0.28% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 53,918 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). First Manhattan Comm holds 0% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 2,451 shares. M&T Bancorporation Corporation reported 35,619 shares. Earnest Partners Lc reported 440,604 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt owns 0.01% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 8,172 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 11,636 shares. Numerixs Investment, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 3,608 shares. 11,692 are owned by First Allied Advisory Serv. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN).

More notable recent Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Eastman Publishes 2019 Sustainability Report: Innovating. Accelerating. Enhancing. – GlobeNewswire” on August 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Eastman Announces Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Aflac, Apple, Chipotle, Coca-Cola, Dell, Dish, Gilead, McDonaldâ€™s, Starbucks and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Eastman Chemical Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lanny’s August Dividend Stock Watch List – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank, which manages about $11.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 5,391 shares to 17,850 shares, valued at $2.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5,402 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,058 shares, and cut its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,303 were reported by Holderness Investments Company. Deroy And Devereaux Private Inv Counsel holds 0.04% or 2,578 shares in its portfolio. Burney holds 0.29% or 27,719 shares in its portfolio. 202,602 were reported by Pinebridge Investments L P. 1.40M were reported by Aperio Grp Inc Limited Com. 93,505 were accumulated by Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt. Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 1.47% stake. New Mexico-based Thornburg Investment has invested 1.57% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 38,070 were reported by Investec Asset Management Ltd. Fred Alger Mgmt holds 2.14% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 3.23M shares. Strs Ohio has 2.05 million shares. Par Mngmt invested in 357,800 shares. Nomura Asset has 0.75% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Crossvault Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.11% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Appleton Prns Inc Ma accumulated 13,587 shares or 0.3% of the stock.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.78 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook wins review of BlackBerry photo tag patent – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “3 Reasons Why Facebook Bears Are Wrong – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Did Facebook’s Q2 Earn A Thumbs Up From Analysts? – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: FB, PENN, SHAK – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Social Media Earnings: Facebook And Twitter Prepare To Share – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.