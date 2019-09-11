Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lifted Position in Exelon (EXC); First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Increased Position in Philip Morris Int’l (PM)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris Int’l (PM) by 3.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc bought 5,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 146,916 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.99 million, up from 141,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Int’l for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $75.34. About 1.38M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 21.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought 91,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 523,714 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.25M, up from 432,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $48.15. About 384,372 shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 08/05/2018 – Exelon Announces Leadership Changes to Further Strengthen Co and Position for Future Growth; 26/04/2018 – Exelon Announces Plan to Further Reduce Its Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 15 %; 23/05/2018 – New Jersey governor signs nuclear subsidy bill into law; 08/05/2018 – EXELON REPORTS LEADERSHIP CHANGES TO FURTHER STRENGTHEN CO. & P; 26/03/2018 – EXELON BRAIDWOOD SPOKESMAN BRETT NAUMAN COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 14/05/2018 – Metro Announces Extended Late-Night Service for Capitals Game 3, Powered by Exelon and Pepco; 04/05/2018 – Exelon Named a Top 50 Company for Diversity and Top 5 Company for Veterans by Diversitylnc; 02/05/2018 – Exelon Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.90-Adj EPS $3.20; 02/05/2018 – EXELON SEES 2Q EPS 55C TO 65C; 14/03/2018 – EXELON’S GINNA NUCLEAR REACTOR IN N.Y. OUTPUT RISES TO 99%: NRC

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wms Ltd Liability Com accumulated 23,413 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Diamond Hill Cap Mngmt holds 3.45M shares or 1.68% of its portfolio. Cheviot Value Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 3,902 shares. Bluemountain Capital Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.06% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Quantres Asset Mngmt Limited reported 8,400 shares. Iowa Comml Bank reported 6,559 shares. Natixis holds 530,931 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Canandaigua Bancorp Tru owns 0.44% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 25,993 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 202,751 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 790,925 shares. Triangle Securities Wealth accumulated 13,059 shares. Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership holds 2,205 shares. The Oklahoma-based Of Oklahoma has invested 0% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Franklin Res Inc reported 0.18% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Invest Mngmt Of Virginia Ltd Liability Com accumulated 8,550 shares or 0.18% of the stock.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $469.31 million and $540.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,479 shares to 141,978 shares, valued at $19.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 27,097 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 496,799 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank, which manages about $11.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hanover Ins Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 4,167 shares to 2,394 shares, valued at $273,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR) by 42,312 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,602 shares, and cut its stake in Gopro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO).

