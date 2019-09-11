Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stake in Visa (V); Air Prods & Chems (APD) Holder Claar Advisors Has Boosted Its Holding by $1.90 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought 27,837 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 559,486 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.39M, up from 531,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $402.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $175.05. About 7.11 million shares traded or 5.84% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Claar Advisors Llc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Claar Advisors Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.10 million, up from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Claar Advisors Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $216.08. About 1.22 million shares traded or 21.89% up from the average. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 22/03/2018 – Air Products Celebrates World Water Day; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS APD.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.25 TO $7.40; 30/04/2018 – Air Products to Highlight Industrial Gas Solutions for Optimizing Steelmaking Operations at AISTech 2018; 19/03/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – SIGNED DEAL WITH SHENHUA NEW ENERGY CO. LTD TO PROVIDE 2 HYDROGEN DISPENSERS TO HYDROGEN FUELING STATION PROJECT; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Net $416.4M; 30/05/2018 – Air Products Publishes 2018 Sustainability Report; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Air Products Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Ups FY 2018 Guidance After 37% 2Q Profit Rise

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa’s Verifi deal lands FTC approval – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Load Up On Visa – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Racks Up Fintech Investments in 2019 – Live Trading News” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa adds new capabilities to fight payment fraud – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Trade of the Day: The Trend in Visa Stock Is Worth a Closer Look – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Koshinski Asset has invested 0% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). West Coast stated it has 7,238 shares. Bbr Prtn Limited Company has invested 0.82% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Rhode Island-based Whalerock Point Ptnrs Ltd Company has invested 5.54% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Covey Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 5.68% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 27,005 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Limited invested 1.17% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). California-based Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.15% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Underhill Mgmt Ltd Co owns 5,556 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Stevens First Principles Advsr reported 0% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Gw Henssler Ltd has invested 1.75% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Cohen Klingenstein Lc has 0.14% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). C Wide A S owns 7.60M shares. Guggenheim Lc invested 0.36% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Texas-based Hilltop has invested 0.7% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Davenport And Ltd holds 1.43% or 733,077 shares.

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank, which manages about $11.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 20,300 shares to 41,976 shares, valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qurate Retail Inc by 43,763 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,380 shares, and cut its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX).

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Philadelphia companies hit hard by sharp stock market declines – Philadelphia Business Journal” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Does Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.’s (NYSE:APD) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Are Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Do Analysts See Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.

Claar Advisors Llc, which manages about $367.72 million and $207.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 136,788 shares to 54,554 shares, valued at $1.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson And stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). National Pension Serv holds 0.19% or 252,354 shares in its portfolio. First Personal has invested 0.03% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Proshare Advisors Ltd has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Viking Fund Mngmt Ltd owns 0.64% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 13,500 shares. Amer International Group has invested 0.07% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Whittier Tru Company invested 0.03% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag owns 1.68 million shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Welch Forbes Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.25% or 51,881 shares. Ima Wealth Inc has invested 0.01% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Capital Innovations Ltd Liability Co holds 1.98% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 3,985 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 0.17% or 5,000 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Co holds 0.21% or 1,628 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 254,393 shares. Tortoise Invest Mgmt Limited Com invested 0.02% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).