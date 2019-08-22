Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Position in Texas Instrs (TXN); Valiant Capital Management LP Decreased Its Holding in Facebook (FB) by $20.24 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Valiant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 25.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valiant Capital Management Lp sold 121,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 365,023 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.85 million, down from 486,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valiant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $523.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $183.55. About 8.41 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 31/05/2018 – New Zealand privacy watchdog seeks greater power over Facebook; 21/03/2018 – The Boston Globe: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admits mistakes in Cambridge Analytica scandal; 21/05/2018 – Fone Arena: Qualcomm, Facebook partner to bring high-speed internet connectivity in urban areas; 21/03/2018 – Danny Kemp: Breaking – EU proposes new 3% tax on tech giants – @AFP. More good news for #Facebook; 22/03/2018 – RPT-Facebook scandal could push other tech companies to tighten data sharing; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG: WILL MAKE SURE FB IS ‘POSITIVE FORCE IN THE WORLD’; 11/04/2018 – Sen. Johnson: Johnson Questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Privacy and Data Security; 24/04/2018 – Rep. Kinzinger: WSPY News: Kinzinger Questions Facebook CEO at E&C Hearing; 20/03/2018 – U.S. Government Has ‘Unbelievable Case Against Facebook,’ Says Zell (Video); 25/04/2018 – Schumer aide clears hurdle on way to FTC confirmation

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 8.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought 25,153 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 331,036 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.11 million, up from 305,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $126.04. About 3.87 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 26/03/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast its annual meeting of stockholders; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments powers higher as sales, profit jump; 24/04/2018 – TI reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 17/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF TEXAS INSTRUMENTS JAPAN AND TEXAS INSTRUMENTS FOR “DIGITAL MODULATOR ENTROPY SOURCE”; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, TI mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 20/03/2018 – Texas Instruments challenges students to design solutions that improve everyday life; 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS PRICES $1.3B OF INVESTMENT GRADE NOTES; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 2Q Guidance Higher Than Analyst Expectations (Video)

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These Fundamentals Make Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 23, 2019 : V, TXN, CB, CNI, EW, DFS, FE, CSGP, CMG, AGR, SNAP, WRB – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – QQQ, TXN, QCOM, MU – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Buying Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Texas Instruments: Impeccable Quality And Reasonable Valuation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iowa-based Dubuque National Bank has invested 1.97% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Fincl Advisory Gru, Texas-based fund reported 2,170 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa has invested 0.04% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Walter Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv stated it has 20,741 shares. Harris Assocs Lp reported 3.82M shares. Jensen Investment Mgmt Inc owns 778,749 shares or 0.98% of their US portfolio. Burgundy Asset has invested 1.68% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Cypress Asset Mngmt Incorporated Tx invested in 9,415 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Management LP owns 65,800 shares. Royal London Asset Management Limited reported 0% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Maryland-based Proshare Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.5% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Peddock Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Allen Invest Limited Liability Corp reported 3,340 shares. 10,779 were reported by Forte Ltd Limited Liability Company Adv. Clearbridge Invs Lc invested in 0.7% or 7.42 million shares.

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank, which manages about $11.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Essex Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 6,196 shares to 29,324 shares, valued at $8.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 3,915 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,819 shares, and cut its stake in Camden Ppty Tr (NYSE:CPT).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.65 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook (FB) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook Investors: Welcome To Your New Reality – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Election Season Is Coming, Buy Facebook And Alphabet – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Better Second Half of 2019 Buy: Facebook (FB) vs. Amazon (AMZN) Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Valiant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.29 billion and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Call) by 1.00 million shares to 3.50M shares, valued at $121.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.