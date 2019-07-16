Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Holding in Burlington Stores (BURL); Capital Wealth Planning Has Boosted Stake in Pepsico (PEP) by $435,540

Capital Wealth Planning Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Incorporated (PEP) by 99.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc bought 3,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,170 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $879,000, up from 3,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $134.15. About 3.08M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 92.75C/SHR FROM 80.5C, EST. 93C; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 34x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 20/03/2018 – License: Pepsi Pops the Top on Coach Collab; 16/03/2018 – Pepsi CEO Makes 650 Times The Typical Worker — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – Correct: PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 92.75c Vs. 80.5c; 30/04/2018 – Gatorade Launches “Everything Changes” Global Football Campaign Featuring Football Superstars Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, And; 24/04/2018 – Sabra Launches a New Limited-Edition Flavor for Spring – Sweet & Smoky BBQ Hummus with Jackfruit and Smoked Paprika; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: On Track to Achieve Financial Targets Set Out at Beginning of Year; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CFO HUGH JOHNSTON COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Deal Will Expand Company’s Snacking Portfolio

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) by 17.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought 2,147 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,108 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21 million, up from 11,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Burlington Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $3.58 during the last trading session, reaching $179.34. About 892,204 shares traded. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 14.84% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 15/05/2018 – ADAGE REDUCED UTX, PBYI, FB, WFC, BURL IN 1Q: 13F; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees 2Q Adj EPS 91c-Adj EPS 95c; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 SHIFTED COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASE OF 2.6% TO 3.4%; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores to Open 35-40 Net New Stores in FY18; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores 4Q EPS $3.47; 22/04/2018 – DJ Burlington Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BURL); 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 TO 10 PCT; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.73 TO $5.83; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY18 Sales Up 9.7%-10.5%; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $128; RATING OVERWEIGHT

Capital Wealth Planning Llc, which manages about $380.53M and $152.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 10,270 shares to 14,810 shares, valued at $3.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 57,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,700 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc reported 0.91% stake. Koshinski Asset Incorporated reported 6,311 shares. 52,939 were reported by Kcm Ltd Liability Co. Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 930 shares. Contravisory Investment Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 12 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt reported 60,399 shares. Smithfield Tru stated it has 0.64% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Com holds 0.43% or 4.96 million shares. Cornerstone Capital Inc, a California-based fund reported 200,728 shares. Cibc reported 1.19M shares or 1.19% of all its holdings. Peak Asset Management Lc stated it has 75,544 shares or 3.15% of all its holdings. Frontier Mngmt stated it has 0.04% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). New York-based Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.11% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Profund Advsr Lc reported 98,741 shares stake. New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 2.15 million shares or 0.67% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold BURL shares while 129 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 67.90 million shares or 3.29% more from 65.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 146,311 shares. Maverick Capital has 1.01% invested in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 488,325 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins holds 0% or 3,183 shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 12,137 shares. M&T Bancshares Corp owns 13,792 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fred Alger Mngmt Incorporated holds 119,915 shares. Voya Investment Ltd Liability Com invested 0.72% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Janney Montgomery Scott, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 7,468 shares. Riverhead Capital Limited Liability Co invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 3,840 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset has 0.04% invested in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Bb&T Ltd Liability Company reported 2,594 shares. 8 were reported by Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated. Cibc Asset reported 24,671 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mackenzie Corporation holds 3,422 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $5.95 million activity. 20,000 shares were sold by Kingsbury Thomas, worth $3.37M on Monday, February 11. Katz Marc also sold $1.30 million worth of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) on Monday, February 4. On Friday, February 1 the insider Vecchio Jennifer sold $136,646. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $426,900 was made by MAGRINI JOYCE MANNING on Friday, February 1.

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank, which manages about $11.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 9,060 shares to 77,489 shares, valued at $2.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED) by 3,628 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,199 shares, and cut its stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (NYSE:BFAM).