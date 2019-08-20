Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increased Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs I (SKT) Holding By $468,960; Manatuck Hill Partners Has Lifted By $351,961 Its Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) Stake

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc increased Westport Fuel Systems Inc (WPRT) stake by 22.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc acquired 351,961 shares as Westport Fuel Systems Inc (WPRT)’s stock rose 71.68%. The Manatuck Hill Partners Llc holds 1.92 million shares with $2.97 million value, up from 1.57M last quarter. Westport Fuel Systems Inc now has $378.85M valuation. The stock increased 5.62% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $2.82. About 617,018 shares traded or 0.86% up from the average. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) has risen 18.80% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WPRT News: 19/03/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems Names Michele Buchignani to Board; 10/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 3 TO 11 PCT; 19/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS – APPOINTMENT OF BUCHIGNANI INCREASES NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM 9 TO 10; 17/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC – REVISING CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GUIDANCE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO A RANGE OF $235 MLN TO $255 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 17/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems: Revising Consolidated FY Rev Guidance From Continuing Ops to $235M-$255M; 10/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.10; 10/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems 1Q Rev $67.6M; 19/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC – ANNOUNCED MICHELE BUCHIGNANI HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE MARCH 16, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems Publishes 2018 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders Results; 22/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC- QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.14

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs I (SKT) stake by 91.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired 23,448 shares as Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs I (SKT)’s stock declined 11.92%. The Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank holds 48,956 shares with $1.03 million value, up from 25,508 last quarter. Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs I now has $1.37B valuation. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.68. About 1.58 million shares traded. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has declined 32.77% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SKT News: 12/04/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Dividend to $1.40 Vs. $1.37; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Cuts FY View To FFO $2.40/Shr-FFO $2.46/Shr; 12/04/2018 – TANGER INCREASES DIV FOR 25TH CONSECUTIVE YR CONTINUES SHR; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Had Seen FY FFO $2.43-$2.49/Share; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 2.2% Position in Tanger; 18/05/2018 – Tanger Elects Directors and Officers; 12/04/2018 – Correct: Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Annual Dividend to $1.40 Vs. $1.37; 31/05/2018 – Tanger Outlets Celebrates 25 Years As A Public Company; 19/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within OneMain, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Avery Dennison, Two Harbors Investments, Synchr; 08/03/2018 Tanger Outlets Invites Shoppers To “Feel The Deal” This Spring With TangerSTYLE

More notable recent Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Westport Fuel (WPRT) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, Revenues Up – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Westport Innovations Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Westport Fuel Systems Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Westport Fuel Systems and Callaway Golf among consumer gainers; Mattel leads the losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Westport Fuel Systems to Announce Second Quarter Results on Thursday, August 8, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc decreased Turtle Beach Corp stake by 231,418 shares to 220,392 valued at $2.50 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Sharpspring Inc stake by 74,762 shares and now owns 386,138 shares. Primo Wtr Corp (NASDAQ:PRMW) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Westport Innovations (NASDAQ:WPRT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Westport Innovations has $6 highest and $4 lowest target. $5’s average target is 77.30% above currents $2.82 stock price. Westport Innovations had 5 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 19. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20.

Among 2 analysts covering Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has $27 highest and $19.8000 lowest target. $23.27’s average target is 58.51% above currents $14.68 stock price. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had 6 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Citigroup has “Hold” rating and $23 target.

More notable recent Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tanger Factory Outlet’s Confusing Picture – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “4 Stocks Too Cheap to Ignore After Wednesday’s Sell-Off – Motley Fool” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here Are My Top 3 Stocks to Buy Next – Nasdaq” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “9 Reasons to Buy Simon Property Group and Never Sell – The Motley Fool” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) stake by 48,674 shares to 72,887 valued at $2.07M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) stake by 5,391 shares and now owns 17,850 shares. Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) was reduced too.

