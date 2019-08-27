Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increased Its Stake in Erie Indty Co (ERIE) by $475,972 as Shares Rose; As Corning (GLW) Share Price Declined, Douglass Winthrop Advisors Has Trimmed Holding

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 73.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc sold 89,904 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 33,164 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, down from 123,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $27.15. About 1.49M shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – QTRLY SPECIALTY MATERIALS SEGMENT NET SALES WERE $ 278 MLN VS $300 MLN; 06/03/2018 Corning and AUO Launch Solar Panel Project to Generate Green Power; 13/04/2018 – Panduit Corp. vs Corning | FWD Entered | 04/13/2018; 20/04/2018 – Arkansas DoH: ADH Warns of Possible Hepatitis A Exposure to Customers of Corning, Ark., Flash Market/Subway; 24/04/2018 – Gorilla Glass maker Corning reports quarterly loss; 29/05/2018 – Corning Wins Data Center Solutions Award for Sixth Consecutive Year; 10/04/2018 – Panduit Corp. vs Corning | FWD Entered | 04/09/2018; 12/03/2018 – Corning TXF(TM) Optical Fiber Advances Next Generation Long-Haul Networks; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – “COMPANY REAFFIRMS OUTLOOK FOR STRONG 2018”; 04/04/2018 – Corning to Construct High-Volume Manufacturing Facility for Valor Glass

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Erie Indty Co (ERIE) by 170.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought 2,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 4,238 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $757,000, up from 1,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Erie Indty Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $210.15. About 83,357 shares traded. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 79.51% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 79.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ERIE News: 25/04/2018 – Can in-car conversations actually make driving safer?; 18/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Palczer to claims vice president role; 26/04/2018 – ERIE INDEMNITY CO – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $572.2 MLN VS $399.3 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Net $65.8M; 24/04/2018 – Erie Insurance names Sheryl Rucker to senior vice president role; 03/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Erie Indemnity, Merit Medical, Destination Maternity, Perry Ellis International, Tower Interna; 03/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Gustafson to vice president role; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q EPS $1.26; 26/03/2018 Seven Things to Know Before Signing a Lease; 11/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Carlin to leadership role

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank, which manages about $11.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Snap Inc by 38,238 shares to 7,762 shares, valued at $86,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 14,044 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,744 shares, and cut its stake in Conduent Inc.

Since March 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $185,038 activity. Shares for $165,024 were bought by Vorsheck Elizabeth A on Tuesday, June 11.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc by 14,918 shares to 368,110 shares, valued at $38.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Roche Hldg Ltd Sponsored Adr I (RHHBY) by 17,492 shares in the quarter, for a total of 584,276 shares, and has risen its stake in Ares Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC).

