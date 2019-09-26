Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increased Its Regions Finl New (RF) Holding by $773,612; Oakmont Partners Holding In Verizon Communications (VZ) Was Has Lifted

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (RF) by 3.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought 55,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 1.51M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.55 million, up from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Regions Finl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.98. About 1.10M shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 21/03/2018 – Regions Bank Increases Prime Lending Rate; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – EXPECTS REGIONS INSURANCE TRANSACTION WILL GENERATE COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Regions Bank Integrates Community Investment Capital and Syndication Businesses into Combined Regions Affordable Housing; 02/05/2018 – Regions Bank Social Responsibility Report Highlights Passion to Do More for the Good of Communities; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – NON-GAAP BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO 11 PCT AT QTR-END VS 11 PCT AT PREVIOUS QTR-END; 19/04/2018 – DJ Regions Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RF); 20/04/2018 – REGIONS SEES GAIN ON SALE OF INSURANCE UNIT OF $200M; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – WILL HAVE CONSOLIDATED APPROXIMATELY 12 PERCENT OF ITS RETAIL BRANCH NETWORK SINCE END OF 2015; 06/04/2018 – Regions to Sell Insurance Group to BB&T Insurance Subsidiary; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME AND OTHER FINANCING INCOME INCREASED 6 PERCENT

Oakmont Partners Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 8.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc bought 12,302 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 150,075 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.58 million, up from 137,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $60.23. About 1.13M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other time of year; 05/04/2018 – Verizon takes industry lead in working with key partners to drive advancements on CBRS spectrum; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: STILL LOOKING AT ONLINE TV OPTIONS; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS TO TURN POSITIVE BY END OF 2018; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO SAYS ON TRACK TO DRIVE $10 BLN CUMULATIVE CASH SAVINGS THROUGHOUT BUSINESS OVER NEXT 4 YEARS – CONF CALL; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has chosen Amazon Web Services as its “preferred” public cloud provider; 28/03/2018 – The Verge: A Palm smartphone reboot is reportedly coming to Verizon later this year; 21/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: DOJ Investigates: Did AT&T, Verizon Make it Hard to Switch?; 20/04/2018 – Boston Metro: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank, which manages about $11.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) by 122,514 shares to 134,974 shares, valued at $3.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp by 80,099 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,668 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

More notable recent Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Comerica Bank Remains Asset Sensitive, Loan Impairments Historically Low – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Regions Bank’s Kate Danella Named One of 25 Most Powerful Women to Watch in Banking and Finance by American Banker Magazine – Business Wire” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Buy Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Regions Financial Corporation (RF) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon: 5G On The Horizon Of Flattish Capital Intensity – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon to speak at Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference September 11 – GlobeNewswire” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Verizon Communications vs. Coca-Cola – The Motley Fool” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Have The Makings Of Another Dividend Aristocrat? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41 million and $522.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 5,576 shares to 28,781 shares, valued at $4.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 3,814 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,990 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

