Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increased Its Hartford Finl Svcs Group (HIG) Position by $1.45 Million; Market Valuation Rose; As Home Depot (HD) Stock Price Rose, Willis Investment Counsel Trimmed by $29.64 Million Its Position

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (HIG) by 31.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought 26,367 shares as the company's stock rose 12.12% . The institutional investor held 110,335 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.15 million, up from 83,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $60.45. About 1.46 million shares traded. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) has risen 9.42% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.42% the S&P500.

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 64.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel sold 143,198 shares as the company's stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 78,106 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.24 million, down from 221,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $251.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $229.86. About 3.15 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank, which manages about $11.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 15,788 shares to 494,659 shares, valued at $27.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY) by 27,344 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 503,032 shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 30 investors sold HIG shares while 155 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 311.43 million shares or 1.25% more from 307.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mai Management invested 0.01% in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). Carret Asset Lc holds 79,825 shares. Citigroup has 0.03% invested in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) for 769,930 shares. The Minnesota-based Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.23% in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). Wedge Capital Management L LP Nc accumulated 0.35% or 542,474 shares. Oakworth Cap owns 240 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.06% or 80,600 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 660,882 shares. New Vernon Invest Mgmt Ltd has 97,845 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership reported 3.95 million shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Lc holds 0.45% of its portfolio in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) for 11,749 shares. Hillsdale Invest invested 0% in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). 190,618 are owned by Mackay Shields Llc. Heartland holds 0.03% or 7,370 shares in its portfolio. South Dakota Invest Council accumulated 17,685 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Crystal Rock Mngmt reported 25,087 shares or 3.86% of all its holdings. Town And Country Bank And Trust Dba First Bankers Trust, Kentucky-based fund reported 20,461 shares. Moreover, Everett Harris Ca has 0.21% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cibc Asset Management holds 109,565 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Brinker Capital Incorporated owns 0.41% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 53,475 shares. Indiana-based Walter And Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv has invested 1.21% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Hexavest owns 50 shares. Cap Ltd Ca invested 0.64% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Inspirion Wealth Advisors Ltd Llc has 0.13% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Pictet Asset Limited holds 0.47% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1.06M shares. Halsey Associates Inc Ct, a Connecticut-based fund reported 4,505 shares. Annex Advisory Lc invested 0.38% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Sky Inv Group Ltd Liability Company has 0.86% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Ltd Company reported 5,678 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Ameritas Inv Prtn holds 0.19% or 20,266 shares.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76B for 22.80 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.