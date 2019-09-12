Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increased By $7.60 Million Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Stake; Capital International Sarl Increased Boeing Co (BA) Stake By $896,610

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) stake by 36.28% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired 100,016 shares as Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)’s stock declined 15.29%. The Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank holds 375,713 shares with $28.58M value, up from 275,697 last quarter. Qualcomm Inc now has $97.13B valuation. The stock increased 2.32% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $79.9. About 6.45M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 06/03/2018 – Qualcomm Broadcom Deal Raises National Security Concerns (Video); 05/03/2018 – Broadcom Reiterates Qualcomm Did Not Inform Its Own Stockholders or Broadcom of Its Secret, Voluntary Unilateral Request Filed; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Withdraws Hostile Bid To Buy Qualcomm — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXECUTIVES SPOKE IN TELEFPHONE INTERVIEW; 29/05/2018 – QUALCOMM REPORTS EXPIRATION OF PRIVATE EXCHANGE OFFERS FOR FOUR; 15/03/2018 – EIN Semiconductor: Former Qualcomm chairman explores long-shot bid for U.S. chip maker; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm also said Wednesday it had begun laying off employees as a cost-saving measure; 03/04/2018 – FIRST® Announces Qualcomm’s Return as Presenting Sponsor for 2018 FIRST Championship Events in Houston and Detroit; 26/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: China to approve Qualcomm-NXP deal in next few days, but with conditions, as regulators fear merged company’; 08/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF QUALCOMM FOR “SOURCE FOLLOWER BASED ENVELOPE TRACKING FOR POWER AMPLIFIER BIASING”

Capital International Sarl increased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 31.23% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Capital International Sarl acquired 2,470 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Capital International Sarl holds 10,380 shares with $3.78 million value, up from 7,910 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $215.48B valuation. The stock increased 3.64% or $13.45 during the last trading session, reaching $382.94. About 8.41M shares traded or 85.96% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES SAYS ON APRIL 6, ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PURCHASE AGREEMENT NO. 3219, DATED FEB 1, 2013, BETWEEN AMERICAN & BOEING – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 – Boeing executive rules out reviving 767 passenger jet; 29/03/2018 – Boeing, Airbus Gird for New Duel in Niche Market for Small Jets; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – FULL YEAR CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE IS INCREASED TO BETWEEN $14.30 AND $14.50 ON PERFORMANCE; 06/03/2018 – BOEING, HAWAIIAN AIRLINES REPORT BUY OF 10 787 DREAMLINERS; 09/03/2018 – ENDERS EXPECTS MORE AGGRESSIVE EFFORTS AT WTO BY BOEING THIS YR; 25/04/2018 – BOEING PROVIDED UPDATE IN EARNINGS PRESENTATION; 22/05/2018 – EU expects to strike a blow versus Boeing in a parallel case; 30/04/2018 – Boeing hungry for more deals to boost high-margin services unit; 12/04/2018 – BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS IT HAS MAINTAINED TALKS WITH BOEING ABOUT PARTNERSHIP BUT STILL HASN’T REACHED AN ACCORD -FILING

Among 10 analysts covering Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Qualcomm Inc has $11500 highest and $6500 lowest target. $85.70’s average target is 7.26% above currents $79.9 stock price. Qualcomm Inc had 26 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 1 by Canaccord Genuity. As per Thursday, May 23, the company rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of QCOM in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. Barclays Capital downgraded QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) rating on Thursday, July 18. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $7500 target. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, April 30. As per Thursday, May 2, the company rating was upgraded by Raymond James. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. As per Thursday, May 23, the company rating was downgraded by Mizuho. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 17.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei Invs Communications, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 562,491 shares. The Connecticut-based Hartford Financial Mngmt has invested 0.03% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Fosun Intll reported 0.11% stake. Daiwa Secs Grp reported 80,375 shares. Moreover, First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has 0.06% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Goelzer Inv Mngmt has 1.44% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 205,585 shares. Strategic Lc has 2,930 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.94% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Rampart Inv Com Ltd Llc holds 29,607 shares. Sentinel Tru Lba owns 6,034 shares. Massachusetts-based Choate Invest Advsrs has invested 0.02% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Eagleclaw Managment Limited Liability Company owns 25,315 shares or 0.84% of their US portfolio. The Arkansas-based Horrell Management has invested 0.03% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd reported 3,436 shares. Mufg Americas Hldg Corp, a New York-based fund reported 129,330 shares.

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB) stake by 47,865 shares to 23,998 valued at $4.08 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) stake by 12,600 shares and now owns 180,090 shares. Vedanta Ltd was reduced too.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Qualcomm, Formula Systems (1985) and Vishay Intertechnology – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Qualcomm: 3 Reasons To Buy Now – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why Qualcomm’s Stock May Surge – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bear Of The Day: Qualcomm (QCOM) – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Sep 10, 2019 : CLDR, T, CZR, QCOM, CMCSA, BAC, GME, ZNGA, MSFT, ZS, KGC, EXC – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Boeing has $500 highest and $300 lowest target. $421.44’s average target is 10.05% above currents $382.94 stock price. Boeing had 18 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Goldman Sachs. Landesbank maintained the shares of BA in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Sell” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, March 26. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Canaccord Genuity. On Thursday, July 25 the stock rating was downgraded by Wolfe Research to “Peer Perform”. As per Thursday, July 11, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $48000 target in Wednesday, July 10 report. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy”. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, May 13 by Buckingham Research. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 13.

Capital International Sarl decreased Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) stake by 47,600 shares to 135,000 valued at $7.28 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) stake by 21,270 shares and now owns 13,640 shares. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:NCLH) was reduced too.