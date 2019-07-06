Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Holding in Healthcare Tr Amer (HTA) Cut as Stock Price Declined; Raytheon Co (RTN) Holder Country Club Trust Company Has Increased Its Holding by $1.27 Million as Share Price Declined

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (HTA) by 16.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank sold 16,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 84,852 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43M, down from 101,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $27.63. About 1.21 million shares traded. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) has risen 8.19% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.76% the S&P500. Some Historical HTA News: 30/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE TRUST 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 41C, EST. 41C; 29/05/2018 – FORTIS HEALTHCARE – BINDING BIDS SHALL HAVE PLAN FOR FUNDING OF RHT HEALTH TRUST ACQUISITION, HAVING LONG STOP DATE OF SEPTEMBER 30; 06/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America Inc’s. Founder Scott D. Peters To Participate In Kent State University Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation Competition; 28/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Rings NYSE Closing Bell To Celebrate Five Years As A Publicly-Traded Company; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE TRUST, IN A $118.7M 10-YEAR SECURED 4.5% LOAN WITH K; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust, Inc. Enters into a $118.7 million 10-Year Secured 4.5% Loan with KeyBank; 19/03/2018 – Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc: Monthly Fact Sheet; 05/03/2018 – Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc: Issue of Equity; 31/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Rht Health Trust; 05/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Celebrates Five Years As A Publicly-Traded Company By Ringing The NYSE Closing Bell

Country Club Trust Company increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company bought 6,987 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,327 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.89M, up from 36,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $173.65. About 1.30M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – CONTRACT INCLUDES OPTIONS WHICH, IF EXERCISED, WOULD BRING CUMULATIVE VALUE OF CONTRACT TO $362.7 MLN; 06/03/2018 – RTN CONTRACT FOR STD TERMINAL AUTOMATION REPLACEMENT SYSTEM; 23/03/2018 – Trump should insist on Libya-style denuclearization for N.Korea -Bolton; 27/03/2018 – Raytheon Lower Tier Air & Missile Defense Sensor solution completes program review; 25/03/2018 – RTN: New angle suggests this is actually a spectacular failure of a #Saudi interceptor and not the missile fired at #Riyadh; 06/03/2018 – Liz Claman: BREAKING: @Raytheon $RTN gets the nod, @realDonaldTrump just said Sweden bought a Patriot missile system from the U; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Cont Ops EPS $9.70-EPS $9.90; 20/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Now Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 18%; Had Seen 19%; 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Company Increases Dividend By 8.8 Percent; 14th Consecutive Annual Increase

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $5.84 million activity. 10,023 Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) shares with value of $1.84 million were sold by Lawrence Taylor W. 3,501 Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) shares with value of $643,693 were sold by Wood Michael J.

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $848.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,848 shares to 162,592 shares, valued at $19.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total S A (NYSE:TOT) by 34,109 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,954 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evergreen Mgmt Limited Co has 1,805 shares. Stevens First Principles Inv Advsrs reported 25 shares stake. The Minnesota-based Northrock Prns Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 14,153 were reported by Winfield Assocs. 119,970 are owned by Fifth Third Natl Bank. Palisade Asset Mgmt Limited Com owns 7,961 shares. Advsr Cap Management Ltd Liability has invested 1.1% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Adell Harriman And Carpenter invested in 0% or 18,682 shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt invested 0.06% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). The Texas-based Crossvault Management Lc has invested 0.2% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Alliancebernstein LP reported 3.62M shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Moreover, Paragon Capital Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 22 shares. State Street Corporation has invested 0.17% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Addison Cap owns 1,699 shares. Private Company Na has 13,864 shares.

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank, which manages about $11.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 44,673 shares to 212,220 shares, valued at $33.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 5,071 shares in the quarter, for a total of 272,191 shares, and has risen its stake in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd.