Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has Upped Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Position by $465,902; Stock Price Rose; Raub Brock Capital Management LP Decreased Lowes Companies (LOW) Holding by $459,400 as Stock Price Declined

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (LOW) by 2.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp sold 4,594 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 185,013 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.67M, down from 189,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lowes Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $112.73. About 2.70 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 22/05/2018 – US News: Lowe’s Is Better By Hiring J.C. Penney’s CEO; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: TAX POLICY CHANGES NEED TO MAINTAIN FISCAL DISCIPLINE; 14/05/2018 – CRAFTSMAN(R) Tools Now Available at Lowe’s Stores Nationwide and Lowes.com; 22/05/2018 – Rare Disease Report® Expands Strategic Alliance Partnership with Lowe Syndrome Association; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.22; 18/05/2018 – Fixing Up Lowe’s — Barrons.com; 10/04/2018 – SpillFix 2-in-1 All Purpose Absorbent and Sweeping Compound Now at Lowe’s; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS 10 PCT CAP ON INVESTMENT LENDING IS NOW REDUNANT GIVEN SLOWDOWN IN LENDING; 13/03/2018 – NY Comptroller: Shareholders Cheer Lowe’s New Green Energy Initiatives; 01/05/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE COMMENTS IN ADELAIDE SPEECH NOTES

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought 6,562 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 210,328 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.07 million, up from 203,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $69.86. About 3.15M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 04/05/2018 – Colgate names company veteran as chief financial officer; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT FOR FULL YEAR IN SUPPORT OF NEW PRODUCTS; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO, DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER” OFFER BY BAKER; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO-DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA INTERIM DIV/SHR 11 RUPEES; 30/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders May 11, 2018 – 10:00 a.m. ET; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid emerging market demand; 02/05/2018 – NJ Biz: Colgate-Palmolive campus set for redevelopment; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 1.5%

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. On Friday, May 24 Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 10,000 shares. On Friday, May 24 WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 250 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Coho Prtnrs accumulated 1.76M shares. 427,406 are held by Saturna Capital. Cardinal holds 1.41% or 49,077 shares in its portfolio. Fca Tx holds 24,246 shares. Kings Point Management stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Capital Lc holds 1,216 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Montgomery Investment Mgmt owns 4,460 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. First Bank & Of Newtown owns 2,937 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability has 0.3% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 472,527 shares. Hgk Asset has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Private Harbour Investment Mngmt And Counsel Llc has 18,757 shares. Contravisory Inv Inc accumulated 641 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Westpac Banking Corporation stated it has 216,272 shares. Amica Retiree Medical holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 3,681 shares. Moreover, Dana Advisors has 0.06% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 12,187 shares.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 20.72 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95M and $488.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keycorp Inc (NYSE:KEY) by 224,664 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $21.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank, which manages about $11.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Reinsurance Grp Of America I (NYSE:RGA) by 7,955 shares to 11,041 shares, valued at $1.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 17,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,710 shares, and cut its stake in California Wtr Svc Group (NYSE:CWT).