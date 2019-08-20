Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has Trimmed Its Tesla (TSLA) Stake; Bitauto Holdings Limited (BITA) Covered By 2 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Bitauto Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares (each representing one ordinary share) (NYSE:BITA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Bitauto Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares (each representing one ordinary share) has $2000 highest and $1900 lowest target. $19.50’s average target is 65.82% above currents $11.76 stock price. Bitauto Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares (each representing one ordinary share) had 2 analyst reports since May 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, May 31. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Friday, June 28. See Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) latest ratings:

28/06/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: $25.0000 New Target: $20.0000 Maintain

31/05/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy Old Target: $20.0000 New Target: $19.0000 Maintain

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased Tesla Inc (TSLA) stake by 4.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank sold 1,336 shares as Tesla Inc (TSLA)’s stock rose 3.25%. The Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank holds 28,620 shares with $8.01 million value, down from 29,956 last quarter. Tesla Inc now has $40.63 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.13% or $6.89 during the last trading session, reaching $226.83. About 5.31M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 11/05/2018 – TESLA SPOKESMAN COMMENTS ON FIELD IN AN EMAIL; 28/03/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Tesla and Nvidia among the worst hit in Tuesday’s tech sell-off amid fresh concerns over driverless cars; 14/05/2018 – Elon Musk tells employees Tesla will streamline management; 11/04/2018 – FIRM’S PRELIMINARY REVIEW UNCOVERED COMPLAINTS BY OTHER TESLA DRIVERS OF NAVIGATIONAL ERRORS BY AUTOPILOT FEATURE – LAW FIRM MINAMI TAMAKI; 11/05/2018 – Tesla has long promised to add a dual motor version and performance features, but has so far wanted to keep production as simple as possible to maximize efficiency; 27/03/2018 – NVDA: .@Nvidia is doubling the amount of memory on Tesla V100 to 32GB from 16GB. Available now. #GTC18 #GCT2018 #NVEnlighten; 18/04/2018 – California’s occupational safety agency starts probe on Tesla; 18/04/2018 – TSLA: Hearing CA division of occupational safety opens investigation into $TSLA, unconfirmed as of right now – ! $TSLA; 23/05/2018 – Center for Auto Safety and Consumer Watchdog Request FTC Investigation into Deceptive Tesla “Autopilot”; 13/05/2018 – This week, a union-affiliated, activist investor â€” CtW â€” sent a letter to Tesla shareholders urging them to replace board members Antonio Gracias, Kimball Musk and James Murdoch with new, independents

Bitauto Holdings Limited provides Internet content and marketing, and transaction services for the automotive industry in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $825.16 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business. It currently has negative earnings. The Advertising and Subscription Business segment provides advertising services, including new automobile pricing and promotional information, specifications, reviews, and consumer feedback to automakers through its bitauto.com and taoche.com Websites, as well as mobile applications.

The stock increased 1.47% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $11.76. About 683,005 shares traded or 2.65% up from the average. Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) has declined 52.42% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BITA News: 15/03/2018 – BITAUTO 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 11C; 15/03/2018 – Bitauto Holdings 4Q Rev $413.5M; 15/03/2018 – BITAUTO HOLDINGS LTD – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS RMB0.72 ($0.11); 08/05/2018 – Cantillon Adds Facebook, Cuts Bitauto, Buys More SS&C: 13F; 15/03/2018 – BITAUTO NAMES XIAOKE LIU COO; 15/03/2018 BITAUTO 4Q REV. $413.5M, EST. $384.0M; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: BITAUTO SEES 1Q REV. $301.8M TO $309.5M; 30/04/2018 – Bitauto Files Annual Report on Form 20-F; 15/03/2018 – Bitauto Holdings 4Q EPS 72c; 15/03/2018 – BITAUTO HOLDINGS LTD – QTRLY NET LOSS PER ADS RMB10.05 ($1.54)

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $25.31 million activity. Shares for $25.00M were bought by Musk Elon on Thursday, May 2. 360 shares valued at $79,816 were bought by Wilson-Thompson Kathleen on Wednesday, August 14. Shares for $232,720 were bought by DENHOLM ROBYN M.

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.01 earnings per share, down 100.57% or $1.76 from last year’s $1.75 per share. After $-2.31 actual earnings per share reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -99.57% EPS growth.

Among 20 analysts covering Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), 9 have Buy rating, 7 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Tesla has $500 highest and $158 lowest target. $300.23’s average target is 32.36% above currents $226.83 stock price. Tesla had 63 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Sell”. Jefferies maintained Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) rating on Friday, June 21. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $300 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wedbush on Tuesday, February 26. Citigroup maintained it with “Sell” rating and $273 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. The stock of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) earned “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, March 12. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Sell” on Friday, March 15. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, February 28. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, February 21. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of TSLA in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Underweight” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0.09% or 1,615 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 335,427 shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Public Limited Liability holds 181,364 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Limited Liability Corporation owns 4,002 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Captrust Fincl Advsr owns 0.04% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 3,542 shares. Primecap Mgmt Com Ca, a California-based fund reported 913,415 shares. Bb&T has 855 shares. Fiduciary has invested 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Parsons Capital Mgmt Inc Ri holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 1,389 shares. Perigon Wealth Mgmt holds 0.14% or 2,471 shares. Homrich Berg owns 0.01% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 955 shares. 970 are owned by Advisory Research. Chevy Chase Trust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Reilly Fincl Advisors Lc holds 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) or 268 shares. Bokf Na reported 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased Logitech Intl S A (NASDAQ:LOGI) stake by 174,027 shares to 2.81M valued at $110.23M in 2019Q1. It also upped Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) stake by 5,990 shares and now owns 246,985 shares. Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was raised too.