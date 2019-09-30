Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has Trimmed Its Stake in Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) by $10.31 Million as Stock Price Rose; Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Shareholder Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Has Boosted Stake

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 42.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno bought 52,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 174,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.30 million, up from 122,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 8.40M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – Disney Forced Into Takeover Offer for Sky by U.K. Authority; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 3% TO $6.1 BLN; 23/05/2018 – Disney: Recently, Chewbacca landed at Star Tours – The Adventures Continue at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in search of a SOL; 05/03/2018 – JAMES PITARO NAMED PRESIDENT OF ESPN & CO-CHAIR, DISNEY MEDIA N; 13/03/2018 – Investing in Disney requires a healthy dose of patience: @JimCramer; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 15, 2017 21CF MANAGEMENT RECOMMENDED IT DISCONTINUE DISCUSSIONS WITH PARTY A, DUE TO POSITION THAT DEAL PRICE WOULD NOT INCLUDE MEANINGFUL PREMIUM OVER TRADING PRICE; 20/03/2018 – Making Broadway History in Pants: Behind the Modern Approach to Costume Design for Disney’s ‘Frozen’; 30/05/2018 – MICHAEL JACKSON’S ESTATE FILES SUIT VS DISNEY, ABC NETWORK; 24/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp reveals new images, video of $1B Disney-area O-Town West (Video); 23/05/2018 – CMCSA, FOX, DIS: Comcast is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 50.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank sold 515,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 499,825 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.44 million, down from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $20.67. About 7.43M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – FOR 2018, KML’S BUDGET CONTEMPLATES AN ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND OF $0.65 PER RESTRICTED VOTING SHARE; 22/05/2018 – British Columbia says it is not delaying Canadian pipeline expansion; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC QTRLY REV $3,418 MLN VS $3,424 MLN; 15/03/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – ACTION BY FERC SHOULD NOT AFFECT NEGOTIATED RATE CONTRACTS & WILL NOT SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACT ASSETS THAT ARE CURRENT CASH TAXPAYERS; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS UNLIKELY THERE WILL BE NO PRIVATE SECTOR INTEREST; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Kinder Morgan – 04/17/2018 08:19 AM; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s: Kinder Morgan’s Sale Of The Trans Mountain Pipeline System And Expansion Is Credit Positive; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan 1Q Rev $3.42B; 15/04/2018 – KMI: Horgan says Trudeau told him Feds will move legislative and fianancial measures in the days ahead. Leaves to PM to outline. #TransMountain – ! $KMI; 26/04/2018 – British Columbia Move Comes as Doubt Hovers Over Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain Project

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold KMI shares while 278 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 1.34 billion shares or 1.57% less from 1.36 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brave Asset Mngmt, New Jersey-based fund reported 13,183 shares. Tcw Grp Inc reported 12,500 shares. Cetera Advsrs reported 43,802 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Group Llp reported 641,390 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Highstreet Asset accumulated 349,277 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 2,177 shares. Fernwood Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 12,051 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Asset Management One Com reported 1.11 million shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Colony Ltd has 11,630 shares. World Asset Management Inc stated it has 139,597 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Wesbanco Fincl Bank has 0.3% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 289,801 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability holds 307,241 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors owns 286 shares. State Bank accumulated 55,727 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Gulf Commercial Bank (Uk) holds 0.17% or 484,836 shares in its portfolio.

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank, which manages about $11.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in W P Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 5,786 shares to 67,205 shares, valued at $5.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 301,044 shares in the quarter, for a total of 847,340 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.04 million for 23.49 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, which manages about $633.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6,000 shares to 92,500 shares, valued at $17.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,000 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).