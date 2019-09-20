Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has Trimmed Arch Cap Group LTD (ACGL) Stake By $1.06 Million; Profile of 3 Analysts Covering AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS)

Among 3 analysts covering Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE:AXS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Axis Capital Holdings has $7500 highest and $59 lowest target. $72’s average target is 10.67% above currents $65.06 stock price. Axis Capital Holdings had 5 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) earned “Buy” rating by M Partners on Monday, September 9. The stock has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Friday, July 19. Buckingham Research maintained AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) on Thursday, September 12 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) on Tuesday, April 9 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, May 23 by UBS. See AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) latest ratings:

12/09/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Buy Old Target: $70.0000 New Target: $74.0000 Maintain

09/09/2019 Broker: M Partners Rating: Buy Old Target: $70.0000 New Target: $75.0000 Maintain

19/07/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $60.0000 New Target: $70.0000 Upgrade

23/05/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $59 New Target: $67.0000 Upgrade

09/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $58 New Target: $59 Maintain

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased Arch Cap Group Ltd (ACGL) stake by 6.07% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank sold 28,640 shares as Arch Cap Group Ltd (ACGL)’s stock rose 14.30%. The Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank holds 443,314 shares with $16.44M value, down from 471,954 last quarter. Arch Cap Group Ltd now has $16.66 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $41.14. About 892,834 shares traded. Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) has risen 27.52% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ACGL News: 01/05/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $61.24, EST. $62.36; 14/05/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL GROUP NAMES FRANÇOIS MORIN EVP & CFO; 13/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dorman Products, Arch Capital Group, Acacia Communications,; 01/05/2018 – Arch Capital 1Q EPS 99c; 18/04/2018 – ARCH GETS $374.46M INDEMNITY REINSURANCE FROM NOTE TRANSACTION; 23/04/2018 – EON: Arch Credit Risk Services Inc. Enters Multi-Year Underwriting Services Agreement with Munich Re; 14/05/2018 – Arch Capital Group Ltd. Names François Morin Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; 01/05/2018 – Arch Capital 1Q Operating Income $1.69/Share; 09/03/2018 – Arch Capital Public Offering Price Is $88.55 a for an Aggregate Public Offering Price of $502.45M; 23/04/2018 – ARCH CREDIT RISK IN UNDERWRITING SERVICES PACT W/MUNICH RE

Investors sentiment is 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 23 investors sold AXIS Capital Holdings Limited shares while 71 reduced holdings. only 45 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 74.71 million shares or 12.33% more from 66.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bluemar Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 161,504 shares or 2.81% of all its holdings. Centurylink Inv Mngmt holds 21,811 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Advisory Services Net Llc owns 0% invested in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) for 805 shares. Td Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Commonwealth Financial Bank Of has invested 0.01% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 21,940 shares. Products Ptnrs Ltd Co stated it has 0.28% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Citigroup holds 0% or 56,511 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 135,169 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Mgmt has invested 0% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Weiss Multi holds 0.63% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) for 400,000 shares. Prospector Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2.43% invested in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) for 297,000 shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank reported 0.05% stake. Susquehanna Intl Gp Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 30,920 shares or 0% of the stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.46 billion. It operates through two divisions, Insurance and Reinsurance. It has a 49.78 P/E ratio. The Insurance segment offers property insurance for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance.

The stock increased 0.35% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $65.06. About 334,077 shares traded. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has risen 12.47% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.47% the S&P500.

Analysts await Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 13.56% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.59 per share. ACGL’s profit will be $271.34M for 15.35 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Arch Capital Group Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.99% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 23 investors sold ACGL shares while 89 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 318.47 million shares or 0.43% less from 319.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Ww has invested 0% in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). Gsa Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership owns 17,005 shares. International Incorporated Ca accumulated 36,843 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca owns 38,276 shares. Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 153 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc holds 0.03% in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) or 2.92 million shares. Williams Jones Associate Limited Liability has 0.11% invested in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) for 141,858 shares. Fpr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 14.58% in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). Martingale Asset Management LP invested in 325,122 shares. Global Endowment LP reported 14,190 shares. Axa invested in 16,721 shares or 0% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) for 175,105 shares. Guardian Capital Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) for 6,876 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Company has 7,780 shares. Ww Asset Management Inc owns 0.02% invested in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) for 11,968 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Arch Capital Group has $4500 highest and $3800 lowest target. $43’s average target is 4.52% above currents $41.14 stock price. Arch Capital Group had 7 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) on Thursday, September 12 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by M Partners. The stock of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 29 by UBS. The rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research on Friday, July 19 to “Neutral”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, July 1.

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased Snap Inc stake by 120,638 shares to 128,400 valued at $1.84 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) stake by 1,766 shares and now owns 96,205 shares. Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) was raised too.