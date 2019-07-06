Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has Raised Its Position in Cincinnati Finl (CINF) by $1.72 Million as Market Value Rose; First Allied Advisory Services Increases Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc bought 11,323 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 186,480 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.06 million, up from 175,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $319.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $76.13. About 4.44M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SVP MARK ALBERS TO RETIRE; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Misses Full Benefit of Crude Rally on Production Blunder; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO WOODS: ‘l HAVE EVERY INTENTION OF MEETING THOSE TARGETS’; 27/04/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER PRODUCTION LOWER Y/Y ON GAS DEMAND; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN REFINERY FLEXICOKER WORK TO FINISH BY EARLY JUNE; 12/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law; 02/04/2018 – Tanker docks at ExxonMobil’s Papua New Guinea LNG export terminal; 27/04/2018 – Refining margins dent Exxon, Chevron 1st-qtr results; 23/05/2018 – Exxon sets goals for curbs on emissions; 11/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces 84 Percent Increase in P’nyang Resource, Potential Expansion in PNG

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (CINF) by 66.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought 20,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,845 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37M, up from 30,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Cincinnati Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $107.83. About 451,544 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 36.65% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.22% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Holds Shareholders’ and Directors’ Meetings; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q OPER EPS 72C, EST. 80C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cincinnati Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CINF); 16/03/2018 Cincinnati Financial Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss $31M; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 21/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: Colliers’ Cincinnati office adds new service; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss/Shr 19c

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank, which manages about $11.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 40,800 shares to 540,456 shares, valued at $6.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hexcel Corp New (NYSE:HXL) by 17,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,636 shares, and cut its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold CINF shares while 142 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 100.86 million shares or 1.50% less from 102.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking reported 0.05% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Moody Bancorp Trust Division holds 14,664 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has 0.04% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 252,215 shares. Moreover, Hartford Invest Mgmt Com has 0.14% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Regal Invest Advisors Limited Co holds 21,221 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Franklin Inc invested in 3,883 shares or 0% of the stock. Stifel Financial holds 0.02% or 95,832 shares. 285,889 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. New Jersey-based Prudential Fincl has invested 0.03% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Norris Perne & French Limited Liability Partnership Mi reported 2,565 shares stake. 22,583 are held by Bessemer Gp Inc. New York-based Park Avenue Securities Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). M&T State Bank Corp has invested 0.01% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Brown Advisory owns 142,963 shares. 266,959 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 29,286 are held by King Wealth. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested in 279,055 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Washington Tru Communication reported 1.49% stake. Bowen Hanes & Com Inc owns 34,524 shares. Efg Asset (Americas) holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 7,399 shares. Victory Inc holds 0.07% or 366,089 shares. Bonness Inc reported 21,029 shares. Family Management Corp holds 1.48% or 42,542 shares. Nebraska-based Cambridge has invested 0.24% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Gp Ltd Liability Corporation reported 18,383 shares. Srb invested 9.5% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Sheets Smith Wealth invested in 0.29% or 16,302 shares. New York-based Silvercrest Asset Management Group Lc has invested 0.44% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). River Road Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 565,716 shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. Bellecapital Intll Limited has 0.52% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).