Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has Lifted Wix Com LTD (WIX) Holding By $518,280; Centennial Resource Development – Class A CO (CDEV) Shorts Decreased By 3.61%

Centennial Resource Development Inc – Class A CO (NASDAQ:CDEV) had a decrease of 3.61% in short interest. CDEV’s SI was 23.79 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 3.61% from 24.68M shares previously. With 3.41 million avg volume, 7 days are for Centennial Resource Development Inc – Class A CO (NASDAQ:CDEV)’s short sellers to cover CDEV’s short positions. The SI to Centennial Resource Development Inc – Class A CO’s float is 13.11%. The stock decreased 5.70% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $4.3. About 4.68 million shares traded. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) has declined 67.04% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.04% the S&P500. Some Historical CDEV News: 27/03/2018 – CENTENNIAL SEES DRILLING LONGER HORIZONTAL WELLS IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – Centennial Resource Devt 1Q EPS 25c; 23/03/2018 – Centennial Resource Presenting at Conference Mar 27; 08/05/2018 – CENTENNIAL RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT SAYS CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO CERTAIN SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – Centennial Resource Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – RPT-CERAWEEK-U.S. shale and OPEC share steak in uneasy truce at Houston dinner; 06/03/2018 CERAWEEK-OPEC and U.S. shale break bread in uneasy truce at Houston dinner; 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 18/04/2018 – Centennial Resource Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – CENTENNIAL RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT INC CDEV.O : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased Wix Com Ltd (WIX) stake by 47.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired 4,319 shares as Wix Com Ltd (WIX)’s stock rose 11.31%. The Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank holds 13,397 shares with $1.62M value, up from 9,078 last quarter. Wix Com Ltd now has $7.35B valuation. The stock decreased 1.64% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $147.38. About 335,633 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 28/03/2018 – WIX.COM SEEKS APPROVAL FOR $80M BUYBACK PROGRAM; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O – SEES 2018 REVENUE $594 MLN – $597 MILLION; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2Q Rev $144M-$145M; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $594.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in Wix.com; 09/03/2018 Wix.com Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Rev $137.8M; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 02/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

More notable recent Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Buying Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 8/7/2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “One Thing To Remember About The Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (CDEV) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Centennial Resource Development Stock Is Cratering Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc., together with its subsidiary, Centennial Resource Production, LLC, operates as an independent oil and natural gas firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.19 billion. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated natural gas reserves located in Reeves, Ward, and Pecos counties, West Texas. It has a 14.63 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Centennial Resource Development, Inc. in October 2016.

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) stake by 45,780 shares to 245,069 valued at $7.18 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) stake by 13,830 shares and now owns 55,091 shares. Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold WIX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 5.02% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 289,848 are owned by Northern Corp. Blackrock Incorporated invested 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). 100 are held by Toth Financial Advisory. Invesco Ltd reported 34,427 shares. 750 are owned by Symmetry Peak Mngmt Ltd Liability. Gam Hldg Ag holds 0.11% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) or 22,580 shares. 7,500 are owned by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Destination Wealth holds 0% or 10 shares in its portfolio. Bamco reported 1.02% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Apg Asset Management Nv has invested 0% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Mcf Limited Liability reported 63 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Management Limited Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). State Street Corp invested 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Adi Cap Mgmt invested in 1.73% or 3,000 shares. 8,949 are owned by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys.

More notable recent Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Wix.com, Up Over 65% in 2019, Is Still a Buy – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Debt But No Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wix Earnings: Revenue Jumps 27% – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wix’s bear warns on fundamentals – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Wix and GMO Epsilon Introduce Enhanced Payment Options in Japan… – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Wix.com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Wix.com Ltd has $17200 highest and $116 lowest target. $142.17’s average target is -3.54% below currents $147.38 stock price. Wix.com Ltd had 8 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Friday, March 8. Wedbush maintained Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) rating on Friday, April 12. Wedbush has “Outperform” rating and $142 target. Citigroup maintained Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) on Friday, May 17 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 25 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Friday, May 17.