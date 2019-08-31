Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has Lifted Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake by $8.60 Million; Share Value Rose; Wal (WMT) Market Valuation Rose While Cim Investment Mangement Has Lifted Position by $450,371

Cim Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 65.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc bought 4,643 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 11,773 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15M, up from 7,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $322.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $114.26. About 4.58M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 17/05/2018 – WALMART 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.14, EST. $1.12; 09/05/2018 – South Africa’s Naspers sells Flipkart stake to Walmart for $2.2 bln; 12/05/2018 – Flipkart Investors Could Force Walmart to Take Company Public; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three Classes of WBCMT 2003-C7; 18/04/2018 – Walmart Announces 20 MMT of Supplier Emission Reductions through Project Gigaton; Unveils Plans for Expanding Electric Vehicle; 14/03/2018 – WALMART TARGETING MORE THAN 10% U.S. HOUSEHOLDS BY YEAR END; 31/05/2018 – PlanetRetail RNG, One Click Retail and Clavis Insight to Host A Special Edition ‘Winning with Walmart’ Webinar for Consumer Goo; 20/03/2018 – FedEx To Place 500 Locations In Walmart Stores — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – WALMART INTL CEO: WILL KEEP LOOKING FOR STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS; 17/04/2018 – A new Walmart.com will roll out in May

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought 34,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 443,496 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.66M, up from 408,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $234. About 3.17M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – Top 3– #1 From drugmaker to drug manager: Ex-GSK chief Andrew Witty jumps to the helm of giant Optum $GSK $UNH; 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Expansion of Direct-to-Consumer Pharmacy Discounts to Millions of Americans; 03/05/2018 – Scholarship Program for Native Americans to Create Pipeline of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Professionals in North Dakota; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER NET EARNINGS OF $2.87 PER SHARE; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – COMPANY TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Operating Cost Ratio 15.4%; 21/04/2018 – DJ UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNH); 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: ‘Committed to Concrete Solutions to Further Protect Consumers From Rising Drug Prices’; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP, Network and Quality

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Ser owns 5,413 shares. Burns J W & Co Inc Ny stated it has 2,923 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement System Ins Tru Fund owns 19,077 shares or 1.03% of their US portfolio. Weiss Asset LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 839 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 734 shares. Van Strum & Towne reported 0.22% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 1,350 were accumulated by Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Eagle Ridge Invest Management owns 2.62% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 72,126 shares. 7,472 are held by Community Savings Bank Na. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 1,412 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested in 4.32M shares or 0% of the stock. First Business reported 4,676 shares. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv holds 0.84% or 8,655 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Congress Asset Communications Ma has 0.93% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Northeast Inv Mngmt invested in 1,271 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank, which manages about $11.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 30,516 shares to 156,503 shares, valued at $9.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 7,135 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,017 shares, and cut its stake in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. On Wednesday, May 1 MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 6,430 shares.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $1.03B and $260.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2,346 shares to 1,582 shares, valued at $564,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Industrial Realty Tr (NYSE:FR) by 8,828 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,672 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P Smcap 600 (IJR).

