Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has Lifted Citrix Sys (CTXS) Stake; Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Has Lifted By $557,952 Its Graphic Packaging Holdi (GPK) Position

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio increased Graphic Packaging Holdi (GPK) stake by 36.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio acquired 46,496 shares as Graphic Packaging Holdi (GPK)’s stock rose 8.47%. The Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 173,637 shares with $2.19 million value, up from 127,141 last quarter. Graphic Packaging Holdi now has $3.97B valuation. It closed at $13.81 lastly. It is down 3.27% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GPK News: 24/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 17C; 02/04/2018 Graphic Packaging International’s Pacific Rim President Takashi Sugiyama to Retire; Kaeko Gondo Appointed President; 23/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Declares Dividend of 7.5c; 18/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING CO GPK.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $18; 02/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 9; 06/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) stake by 73.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired 20,886 shares as Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS)’s stock declined 6.49%. The Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank holds 49,127 shares with $4.90M value, up from 28,241 last quarter. Citrix Sys Inc now has $12.09 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $92.98. About 982,736 shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.87, REV VIEW $2.87 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $3.45 TO $3.59; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Systems Targets 2022 Revenue Growth of at Least 6%; 17/04/2018 – Morphisec Joins Citrix Ready Partner Program; 07/05/2018 – StorMagic Launches First Edge Appliance Designed to Seamlessly Support Citrix Cloud Services; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Unveils lndustry’s First Digital Workspace to Unify and Secure all Apps and Content for all Devices; 12/03/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS AMENDED BYLAWS TO IMPLEMENT PROXY ACCESS; 10/05/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces “Best of Citrix Synergy” 2018 Award Winners; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.18 TO $1.22, EST. $1.08; 26/04/2018 – 01 COMMUNIQUE PROVIDES AN UPDATE IN ITS PATENT LITIGATION WITH CITRIX

Among 2 analysts covering Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has $1700 highest and $1300 lowest target. $15’s average target is 8.62% above currents $13.81 stock price. Graphic Packaging Holding Company had 3 analyst reports since April 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, July 11. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Wednesday, April 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold GPK shares while 66 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 327.53 million shares or 1.14% less from 331.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Inc invested in 0% or 46,928 shares. Amg Trust Comml Bank holds 842,602 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Atria Invs Llc has 31,540 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Eminence Cap Ltd Partnership has 3.01% invested in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) for 16.01 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 160,771 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Lc holds 240,000 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt accumulated 394,296 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Sasco Cap Ct has 2.87% invested in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 55,800 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Utd Services Automobile Association reported 47,575 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 356,204 are held by Three Peaks Capital Management Ltd Company. Tru Of Vermont reported 159 shares stake. The Georgia-based Narwhal Capital Management has invested 0.07% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Minnesota-based Us National Bank & Trust De has invested 0% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK).

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio decreased Pool Corp (NASDAQ:POOL) stake by 2,463 shares to 117,778 valued at $19.43M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) stake by 26,170 shares and now owns 466,525 shares. Retail Opportunity Inve (NASDAQ:ROIC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 140.26 million shares or 15.31% more from 121.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated invested in 0.16% or 5.18M shares. Massachusetts Ma reported 0% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Maverick Cap Limited holds 0.07% or 53,140 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma invested 0% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Btim Corp holds 47,385 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Gideon Advisors holds 7,094 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio accumulated 19,304 shares. Moreover, Reliance Trust Of Delaware has 0.15% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 9,157 shares. Dodge & Cox has 5,500 shares. Profund Advsrs stated it has 54,570 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Nordea Invest Management holds 0.25% or 1.22 million shares in its portfolio. Hudson Valley Inv Advsr Inc Adv holds 0.26% or 10,895 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Life Ins Com Of America has invested 0% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Cibc World Markets reported 5,648 shares or 0% of all its holdings.