Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has Lifted By $14.46 Million Its Fiserv (FISV) Position; TAIYO YUDEN LTD AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHAR (TYOYY) SI Increased By 371.43%

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased Fiserv Inc (FISV) stake by 231.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired 164,336 shares as Fiserv Inc (FISV)’s stock rose 1.75%. The Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank holds 235,445 shares with $20.79 million value, up from 71,109 last quarter. Fiserv Inc now has $36.84B valuation. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $94.51. About 2.28M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 25/04/2018 – Financial Institutions Get Fit for Open Banking with Fiserv; 30/05/2018 – Broadway Bank Enhances Commercial Banking Experience to Support Growth Goals; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Continues to Expect Internal Rev Growth of at Least 4.5 % for the Year; 27/03/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q REV. $1.44B, EST. $1.44B; 02/04/2018 – Fiserv: Byron Vielehr Appointed to Serve as Chief Administrative Officer; 09/04/2018 – Carter Bank & Trust Embarks on Digital Transformation with Fiserv; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Rev $1.44B; 14/05/2018 – Fiserv to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 23, 2018; 12/04/2018 – Farmers & Merchants Savings Bank Moves to Fiserv to Drive Growth with an Enhanced Customer Experience

TAIYO YUDEN LTD AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) had an increase of 371.43% in short interest. TYOYY’s SI was 3,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 371.43% from 700 shares previously. With 2,800 avg volume, 1 days are for TAIYO YUDEN LTD AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:TYOYY)’s short sellers to cover TYOYY’s short positions. It closed at $78 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $3.56 million activity. $3.56 million worth of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) was sold by YABUKI JEFFERY W on Wednesday, January 16.

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) stake by 3,618 shares to 80,722 valued at $6.79M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Qurate Retail Inc stake by 43,763 shares and now owns 132,380 shares. Alamos Gold Inc New was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Fiserv had 18 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Thursday, January 17 by Wolfe Research. The stock of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, January 24 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Outperform” rating by William Blair given on Tuesday, January 22. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was initiated by Wells Fargo with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Monday, January 28 report. Oppenheimer upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $88 target in Friday, January 18 report. As per Friday, January 18, the company rating was downgraded by Edward Jones. The firm has “Hold” rating by SunTrust given on Tuesday, January 29. The firm has “Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, June 21.

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Fiserv, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FISV) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why First Data Surged 60.1% in the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “VO, ROP, FISV, RHT: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “S&P 500 Analyst Moves: FISV – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Fiserv Enables Digital Delivery of Consumer Bills Via Mobile Wallet – Business Wire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carderock Cap Mngmt holds 2.33% or 64,795 shares. Moreover, Us Bancshares De has 0.06% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Comerica Bank invested in 124,641 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Korea Inv Corp accumulated 144,100 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 103,050 were reported by Pggm Investments. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 6,087 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Gamco Invsts Et Al invested in 19,891 shares. Leuthold Group Ltd Llc has 1.06% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Umb Fincl Bank N A Mo holds 23,534 shares. Blair William Co Il, Illinois-based fund reported 1.63M shares. Baldwin Inv Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.6% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Inc Id reported 608,092 shares or 5.14% of all its holdings. Chesley Taft And Associates Lc reported 76,725 shares. Df Dent holds 0.24% or 135,724 shares in its portfolio. First Natl Bank Of Mount Dora Tru Inv owns 18,071 shares.

