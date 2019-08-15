Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has Increased Its Mckesson (MCK) Position by $901,368; Computer Programs & Sys (CPSI) Shareholder Quantum Capital Management Has Lowered Holding as Shares Declined

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 11.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought 7,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 76,964 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.01 million, up from 69,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.71. About 461,665 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Will Incur Restructuring and Other Charges in Fiscal 2019; 26/04/2018 – Main Street: McKesson Internal Review Clears Senior Management of Wrongdoing on Opioids; 04/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health and CoverMyMeds Launch ExpressCoverage™, an Integrated eServices Platform Designed to Improve the; 15/05/2018 – McKesson Directors Must Face Investor Suit Over Opioid Shipments; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON – RESTRUCTURING PLAN CONSISTS OF AFTER-TAX GAAP CHARGES THAT ARE ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $150 MLN TO $210 MLN; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Board Increases to Nine Members, Eight of Whom Are Independent; 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp; 12/04/2018 – Griffin Capital Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of McKesson Scottsdale Campus; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $13.36 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON 4Q ADJ EPS $3.49, EST. $3.56

Quantum Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Computer Programs & Sys Inc (CPSI) by 73.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc sold 254,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.68% . The institutional investor held 90,015 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, down from 344,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Computer Programs & Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $313.81 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $21.86. About 16,715 shares traded. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) has declined 16.74% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSI News: 03/05/2018 – Computer Programs & Sys 1Q EPS 29c; 03/05/2018 – Computer Programs & Sys 1Q Rev $70.9M; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Computer Programs; 15/05/2018 – Product Vision Takes Center Stage at the CPSI 2018 National Client Conference; 03/05/2018 – COMPUTER PROGRAMS 1Q EPS 29C; 03/05/2018 – COMPUTER PROGRAMS 1Q ADJ EPS 59C; 30/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Crown Castle International, Avnet, Computer Programs and, Model N, Century; 19/04/2018 – Computer Programs Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Computer Programs Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Computer Programs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank, which manages about $11.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 3,508 shares to 192,690 shares, valued at $30.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 7,188 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 329,798 shares, and cut its stake in Western Un Co (NYSE:WU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Commercial Bank De invested in 149,562 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Jefferies Grp Inc Limited Co reported 16,581 shares. Advisory Services Ntwk Ltd Company reported 5,928 shares. Ci Invests stated it has 2.34 million shares. Moreover, Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia has 0.02% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 53,155 shares. Rwc Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership has 372,118 shares for 1.99% of their portfolio. Moreover, Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Llc has 0.48% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 76,722 shares. Savant Capital Ltd Liability has 0.06% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg holds 782,470 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Bartlett And Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 1,614 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc owns 16,078 shares. Guardian Life Ins Commerce Of America accumulated 554 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.05% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 89,323 shares. Meyer Handelman invested in 170,417 shares. Moreover, Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 0.1% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK).