Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has Increased By $6.97 Million Its International Business Machs (IBM) Holding; Cullen Capital Management Has Decreased Vermilion Energy (VET) Stake By $426,960

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased International Business Machs (IBM) stake by 22.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired 49,457 shares as International Business Machs (IBM)’s stock declined 2.27%. The Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank holds 268,392 shares with $37.87 million value, up from 218,935 last quarter. International Business Machs now has $134.20 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $151.36. About 2.70M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of GSMS 2017-GS5; 12/03/2018 – Buying IBM, Amazon, Selling DowDuPont, AT&T — Barrons.com; 11/04/2018 – Crossmatch Joins IBM Security App Exchange Community; 30/05/2018 – Graph Blockchain Receives First Payment From IBM; 02/04/2018 – Flashpoint Accelerates Channel and Strategic Partner Initiatives; Appoints Former IBM Executive Jeff Seifert as Global Channel; 08/03/2018 – IBM CFO JIM KAVANAUGH SPEAKS ON INVESTOR WEBCAST; 20/03/2018 – IBM Upgrades AI Tools Available on Its Cloud Storage Service; 26/04/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Announces Leading-Edge Joint Development Agreement With IBM Research; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Gross Margin 43.2%; 14/05/2018 – Zerto Wins Big at The Channel Company’s Annual Midsize Enterprise Summit

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) stake by 27.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 17,790 shares as Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET)’s stock declined 4.11%. The Cullen Capital Management Llc holds 46,720 shares with $1.15 million value, down from 64,510 last quarter. Vermilion Energy Inc. now has $2.87B valuation. The stock decreased 3.30% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $18.46. About 724,933 shares traded or 58.06% up from the average. Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) has declined 32.43% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VET News: 16/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY – ARRANGEMENT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES THAT A NON-COMPLETION FEE OF $40 MLN WILL BE PAYABLE BY VERMILION IN SOME CIRCUMSTANCES; 26/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC – WITHOUT INCLUSION OF SPARTAN ASSETS, CO EXPECTS PRODUCTION TO INCREASE EACH QUARTER THROUGHOUT 2018; 26/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC. ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY – BOARD OF CO, SPARTAN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED ARRANGEMENT, RECOMMENDED THAT SPARTAN SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOUR OF ARRANGEMENT; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC – ACQUISITION IS ACCRETIVE ON A FULLY-DILUTED PER SHARE BASIS FOR ALL PERTINENT METRICS; 16/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY REPORTS STRATEGIC COMBINATION WITH VERMILION; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy: Spartan Deal Expected to Close on or About June 15; 17/04/2018 – S&P PLACED VERMILION ENERGY INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 28/05/2018 – VERMILION GETS EXTENSION OF REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION SEES DEAL ADDING TO PRODUCTION/FFO, RESERVES

Among 2 analysts covering Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Vermilion Energy had 11 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, July 18.

Analysts await Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 55.56% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.18 per share. VET’s profit will be $43.50M for 16.48 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Vermilion Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.

Cullen Capital Management Llc increased Eaton Corp. Plc (NYSE:ETN) stake by 9,670 shares to 59,700 valued at $4.81M in 2019Q1. It also upped British American Tobacco Plc ( (NYSEMKT:BTI) stake by 34,250 shares and now owns 73,375 shares. Engie (GDSZF) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Int`l Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Int`l Business Machines had 8 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Thursday, July 18. JP Morgan maintained the shares of IBM in report on Thursday, July 18 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Citigroup. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report.

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) stake by 101,163 shares to 50,018 valued at $3.18 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Granite Constr Inc (NYSE:GVA) stake by 9,794 shares and now owns 2,949 shares. Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) was reduced too.

