Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has Cut Its Pepsico (PEP) Holding by $1.01 Million; Flex LTD (Call) (FLEX) Market Valuation Rose While Springbok Capital Management Cut Its Stake

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank sold 8,317 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 483,148 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.21M, down from 491,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $183.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $131.4. About 1.78M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/04/2018 – Summer’s fizziest accessory: the return of the Rolex `Pepsi’; 19/03/2018 – Calise Partners Names Susan Scull Executive Director, Client Strategy; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo said it would buy baked fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods, in a deal that underscores the company’s efforts to strengthen its healthy snack portfolio; 08/03/2018 – Cheetos Launches “Cheetos Vision” App At SXSW 2018; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s snack business has been outperforming its North American beverage business; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net Cash Used in Operating Activities $1.3B; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: There is a massive Frito-Lay shortage in NYC bodegas; 21/05/2018 – Pepsi® And Dierks Bentley Celebrate Summer And Country Music With New Partnership And Music Experiences; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi said it plans to increase marketing spending on Pepsi drinks in the US to regain momentum; 20/04/2018 – DJ PepsiCo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEP)

Springbok Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Flex Ltd (Call) (FLEX) by 65.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc sold 38,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 20,500 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $205,000, down from 58,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Flex Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.24. About 3.36 million shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 27.77% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 08/05/2018 – GM Recognizes AGM, a Flex Company, for Performance, Quality and Innovation; 30/05/2018 – Black Box launches new Radian Flex Video Wall Platform; 26/03/2018 – VentureMed Group’s FLEX Scoring Catheter® was Featured in a Successful Live Case at ISET 2018; 26/04/2018 – FLEX SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 22C TO 26C, EST. 31C; 26/03/2018 – SUZHOU DONGSHAN PRECISION MANUFACTURING SAYS IT SIGNS COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT TO SET UP FUND WORTH ABOUT 4.0 BLN YUAN WITH PARTNERS; 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Flex Ltd. (FLEX); 26/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – FLEX TO DIVEST MULTEK’S CHINA OPERATIONS TO MULTI-FINELINE ELECTRONIX INC. (“MFLEX”); 25/04/2018 – Global Automotive Flex Fuel Engine Market Forecasts 2018-2022 – Low Dependence on Import Oil is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/03/2018 – FLEX LTD – MFLEX WILL ACQUIRE ALL OF EQUITY INTERESTS IN NON-US SUBSIDIARIES OF FLEX THAT OPERATE CHINA-BASED BUSINESS OF MULTEK, FOR PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $273 MLN; 26/03/2018 – Flex to Divest Multek’s China Operations to Multi-Fineline Electronix Inc. (“MFLEX”)

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 21.90 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PepsiCo (PEP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Curious Case of PepsiCo’s Product Volumes – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PepsiCo a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock With 2.9% Yield (PEP) – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “KKR devours Tim Tam biscuits maker in $2.2 bln deal with Campbell – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Daily Dividend Report: OXY, PKI, TGE, R, PEP – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.19% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Moreover, Clark Cap Gru Inc has 0.02% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Spirit Of America Management Ny has 0.04% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 41,975 were accumulated by Moneta Gru Invest Advsr. Moreover, Ami Invest Mngmt has 1.33% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Schmidt P J Investment Mgmt reported 58,883 shares. Blue Chip Prtnrs owns 67,390 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 0.28% or 465,812 shares. Northwest Inv Counselors Lc owns 30,746 shares. Vigilant Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.22% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Illinois-based Dearborn Partners Limited Company has invested 0.7% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Tocqueville Asset Management Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 307,948 shares. Dillon And Associates Incorporated invested 3.15% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Great West Life Assurance Communication Can invested in 0.82% or 2.52 million shares. The Germany-based Flossbach Von Storch Ag has invested 0.36% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank, which manages about $11.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 34,815 shares to 443,496 shares, valued at $109.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Melco Resorts And Entmt Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL) by 76,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,449 shares, and has risen its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS).

More notable recent Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “36 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Salarius Pharmaceuticals Announces Closing of Strategic Merger with Flex Pharma – GlobeNewswire” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Electronics maker Flex ‘seized’ $100 mln of Huawei goods in China -Global Times – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $1.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Matls Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 62,800 shares to 85,000 shares, valued at $3.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) (NYSE:BABA) by 2,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (Call) (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold FLEX shares while 72 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 470.93 million shares or 0.35% more from 469.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 840,271 were reported by Marshall Wace Llp. Royal Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 119,657 shares. Greenwich Wealth Management Ltd Llc reported 183,000 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc accumulated 135 shares. Jfs Wealth Lc has 719 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Art Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has 0.16% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Private Advisor Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 19,330 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 2.38M shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 94,816 shares. Parametrica Management invested in 0.35% or 16,527 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & invested in 0.02% or 15,750 shares. Schneider Capital Mngmt Corporation has 0.11% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). D E Shaw And has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Sei Invs has 0.03% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 836,701 shares. North Carolina-based Capital Counsel has invested 0.06% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX).