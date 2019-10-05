Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has Boosted Sysco (SYY) Holding; Loews (L) Has 0.74 Sentiment

Loews Corp (L) investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.25, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 133 funds increased and opened new stock positions, while 180 sold and reduced holdings in Loews Corp. The funds in our database now hold: 184.07 million shares, down from 186.95 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Loews Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 8 to 7 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 158 Increased: 97 New Position: 36.

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased Sysco Corp (SYY) stake by 16.88% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired 48,777 shares as Sysco Corp (SYY)’s stock declined 2.00%. The Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank holds 337,703 shares with $23.88 million value, up from 288,926 last quarter. Sysco Corp now has $40.46 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $78.15. About 3.05M shares traded or 6.03% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 04/04/2018 – Sysco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Sysco Corp. Prpsd Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO NAMES HINSHAW TO BOARD EXPANDING NUMBER ON BOARD TO 14; 03/04/2018 – Sysco Completes Kent Frozen Foods Acquisition; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH TENDER OFFER; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – NO LOSS OR INJURY TO HUMAN LIFE DUE TO FIRE; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SALES INCREASED 6.1% TO $14.3 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Gross Margin Fell 9 Basis Points to 18.65%; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Corporation Announces Early Tender Results and Upsizing of Its Pending Cash Tender Offer to Purchase Certain Outstanding; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q GROSS MARGIN +18.7%, EST. +18.5%

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) stake by 14,889 shares to 142,877 valued at $9.06 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) stake by 8,077 shares and now owns 583,819 shares. Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) was reduced too.

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “There’s A Lot To Like About Sysco Corporation’s (NYSE:SYY) Upcoming 0.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sysco’s Cutting Edge Solutions Announces Additional Product Offerings – GlobeNewswire” published on October 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Sysco Provides Aid for Hurricane Dorian Relief Efforts – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Western Union, SYSCO and H & R Block – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should We Expect From Sysco Corporation’s (NYSE:SYY) Earnings In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SYY shares while 313 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 388.82 million shares or 0.08% more from 388.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup accumulated 476,679 shares. Farmers Merchants Inc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 201,230 shares. Advsr Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Penobscot Inv Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,945 shares. Signaturefd has 0.03% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). North Carolina-based Captrust Fin Advsrs has invested 0.08% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Cipher LP holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 28,360 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Inc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 17,450 shares. Accredited Invsts Inc invested in 2,960 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee accumulated 35,027 shares or 1.29% of the stock. Somerset Comm holds 32,755 shares or 1.19% of its portfolio. 1,716 were accumulated by Loomis Sayles And L P. Ifrah Financial Services invested in 0.15% or 5,820 shares. 78,304 are held by Iowa Bancshares. Rockland Trust Com owns 3,387 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Sysco (NYSE:SYY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Sysco has $8400 highest and $7100 lowest target. $77.67’s average target is -0.61% below currents $78.15 stock price. Sysco had 12 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, May 7 by Buckingham Research. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, June 4. Bank of America maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $8000 target in Wednesday, October 2 report. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $7900 target in Tuesday, August 13 report. On Tuesday, August 13 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, August 13 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, May 7 report.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Singapore. The company has market cap of $15.02 billion. The firm offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages; commercial surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services primarily for vehicles and portable electronic communication devices. It has a 20.56 P/E ratio. The Company’s commercial property insurance products include standard and excess property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products comprise workersÂ’ compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages.

More notable recent Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About Loews Corporation’s (NYSE:L) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Victoriaâ€™s Secret Will Weigh Down On L Brandsâ€™ Stock In The Near Term, But Significant Upside Potential Remains – Forbes” published on October 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Loews: Discounted High Yielder – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Shareholders Booked A 36% Gain In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “L Brands: Scripting A Turnaround – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Fourpoints Investment Managers S.A.S. holds 19.5% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation for 117,800 shares. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owns 328,727 shares or 5.34% of their US portfolio. Moreover, St. James Investment Company Llc has 4.97% invested in the company for 945,391 shares. The Nebraska-based America First Investment Advisors Llc has invested 4.6% in the stock. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 254,744 shares.

The stock increased 1.67% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $49.99. About 1.07 million shares traded or 9.96% up from the average. Loews Corporation (L) has risen 7.47% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.47% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 14/05/2018 – Loews Adds Kinder Morgan, Exits Citizens Financial: 13F; 30/04/2018 – LOEWS SAYS BOARDWALK MLP REVIEW SPARKED BY FERC POLICY CHANGES; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q EPS 89c; 30/05/2018 – Avis Extends Partnership With Universal Parks & Resorts to Include Onsite Presence at Loews Hotels; 30/04/2018 – Loews Corporation Reports Net Income Of $293 Million For The First Quarter Of 2018; 30/04/2018 – LOEWS 1Q REV. $3.58B; 11/05/2018 – BOARDWALK PIPELINE HLDR TAM CAPITAL RESPONDS TO LOEWS COMMENTS; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q Net $293M; 21/05/2018 – BOARDWALK PIPELINE HLDR BANDERA AGREES WITH TAM ABOUT LOEWS; 10/05/2018 – Loews Says It Was Required to Discuss Chance of a Boardwalk Deal