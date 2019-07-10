Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has Boosted Starbucks (SBUX) Position by $11.37 Million; As Astec Industries (ASTE) Shares Declined, Shareholder Dean Capital Management Cut by $593,221 Its Position

Dean Capital Management decreased its stake in Astec Industries Inc (ASTE) by 42.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management sold 16,033 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.42% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,380 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $807,000, down from 37,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Astec Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $696.20M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $30.9. About 132,108 shares traded. Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) has declined 44.16% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.59% the S&P500. Some Historical ASTE News: 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management Buys 2.3% of Astec Industries; 19/03/2018 – ASTEC INDUSTRIES, TO ATTEND SEAPORT GLOBAL TRANSPORTS & INDUSTR; 16/04/2018 – Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE) Announces The Company’s First Quarter Conference Call April 24, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. East; 24/04/2018 – ASTEC INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 87C, EST. 86C; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Discloses Position in Potential Takeover Target Astec; 16/04/2018 – Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE) Announces The Company’s First Quarter Conference Call April 24, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 1.7% of Astec Industries; 19/03/2018 Astec Industries, Inc. to Attend Seaport Global Transports and Industrials Conference; 24/05/2018 – Astec Industries Short-Interest Ratio Rises 30% to 9 Days; 15/05/2018 – MARCATO ADDED UNVR, ASTE, THRM IN 1Q: 13F

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 51.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought 153,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 450,112 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.46 million, up from 296,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $88.38. About 4.90 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 13/03/2018 – Starbucks’ Seattle Roastery is now offering a cold brew, made from coffee beans aged in a gin barrel; 07/03/2018 – Starbucks Opens Costa Rican Coffee Farm to Visitors; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL 100M SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks ceo Kevin Johnson Unveils Innovation Strategy to Propel the Company’s Next Decade of Growth at Starbucks 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 29/05/2018 – News 12 CT: Business Briefs: Starbucks, Pret A Manger, Intel; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE TO PAY TO STARBUCKS A FEE OF $250M ON PACT TERMINATION; 15/05/2018 – Starbucks says aims to triple China revenue by 2022; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE WILL PAY STARBUCKS $7.15B IN CLOSING CONSIDERATION; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclable coffee cups; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Starbucks Corp

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank, which manages about $11.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qurate Retail Inc by 43,763 shares to 132,380 shares, valued at $2.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mobile Telesystems Pjsc (NYSE:MBT) by 236,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 318,303 shares, and cut its stake in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $42.25 million activity. CULVER JOHN also sold $11.64M worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Thursday, February 7. 50,000 shares were sold by Varma Vivek C, worth $3.46 million.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Starbucks Stock a Buy at All-Time Highs? – Nasdaq” on March 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Robust Sales Growth Makes These 5 Stocks Worth Buying Now – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Add Target & These 4 Retail Stocks for Superb Returns – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jun 14, 2019 : CUZ, VEON, GE, XOG, VIPS, APC, AVP, TEF, QQQ, SBUX, QCOM, CTSH – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “KeyBanc Takes Bullish Stance On China’s Luckin Coffee, Sees Profitability On Horizon – Benzinga” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Public Sector Pension Board has 0.07% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Tortoise Inv Management Ltd holds 0.02% or 1,262 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Com reported 4,076 shares. The France-based Axa has invested 0.39% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Dakota Wealth reported 18,915 shares. State Street holds 0.31% or 53.44M shares in its portfolio. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab invested in 1.24 million shares or 0.92% of the stock. Kwmg Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 370 shares stake. Shine Advisory Service invested in 39 shares or 0% of the stock. Mufg Americas Corp stated it has 0.35% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Ftb Advsr has 0.02% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Kelly Lawrence W And Assoc Ca owns 400 shares. 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 9,425 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hodges reported 0.03% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Boltwood Capital Mgmt, California-based fund reported 18,526 shares.

More notable recent Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Astec Industries Board of Directors Authorizes $150 Million Share Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) and April 2 Lead Plaintiff Deadline – Business Wire” published on March 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for YRIV, W, ASTE and VALE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Astec’s (ASTE) Q4 Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on March 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Astec Industries, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 04, 2019.

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00 million and $59.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 11,287 shares to 30,915 shares, valued at $996,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.