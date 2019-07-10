EVE & CO INC ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:EEVVF) had a decrease of 59.08% in short interest. EEVVF’s SI was 28,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 59.08% from 69,900 shares previously. With 313,100 avg volume, 0 days are for EVE & CO INC ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:EEVVF)’s short sellers to cover EEVVF’s short positions. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.0048 during the last trading session, reaching $0.28. About 13,934 shares traded. Eve & Co Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EEVVF) has 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased Tableau Software Inc (DATA) stake by 155.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired 7,658 shares as Tableau Software Inc (DATA)’s stock declined 3.73%. The Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank holds 12,585 shares with $1.60M value, up from 4,927 last quarter. Tableau Software Inc now has $14.75B valuation. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $168.95. About 1.38 million shares traded. Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) has risen 31.91% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 22/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $108; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Expands Platform with New Product, Tableau Prep; 07/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – Tableau Appoints Mark Nelson as Executive Vice President of Product Development; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $100; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q REV. $224.0M, EST. $217.9M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tableau Software Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DATA); 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss $46.5M; 02/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Sprint, Tableau Shine, Square, Spotify Drop — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Tableau at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Bernstein AB Today

More notable recent Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Why Splunk Rose 10.3% in June – Yahoo Finance" on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Is KEMET Corporation's (NYSE:KEM) ROE Of 32% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance" published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Is It Time To Consider Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)? – Yahoo Finance" on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: "CorMedix Receives Encouraging FDA Feedback on Neutrolin® LOCK-IT-100 Data – GlobeNewswire" published on July 09, 2019 as well as Wsj.com's news article titled: "Stock Exchanges Accuse Government of Ethics Lapse in Market-Data Fight – The Wall Street Journal" with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon Corp invested in 282,030 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 55,711 are owned by Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt. Salem Investment Counselors Inc invested in 0% or 250 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.02% or 126,275 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Inv Advsrs Inc reported 4,021 shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Holding has 0.03% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 296,701 shares. Adirondack has 0% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). San Francisco Sentry (Ca) owns 9 shares. Daiwa Securities Gru owns 2,720 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York has 0.01% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 8,195 shares. Moreover, Picton Mahoney Asset Management has 1.32% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Petrus Trust Lta reported 0.04% stake. 13,025 are owned by Hanseatic Mngmt Svcs. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 8,251 shares. Alabama-based Regions has invested 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA).

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG) stake by 3,432 shares to 58,415 valued at $6.59 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) stake by 8,317 shares and now owns 483,148 shares. Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Tableau (NYSE:DATA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Tableau had 10 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. UBS downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $166 target in Wednesday, June 19 report.