Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cut Telephone & Data Sys (TDS) Holding by $715,860 as Market Valuation Rose; As Ebix (EBIX) Share Price Declined, Holder Tealwood Asset Management Upped Position

Tealwood Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ebix Inc (EBIX) by 75.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc bought 42,601 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.59% . The institutional investor held 98,837 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.96 million, up from 56,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ebix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $39.75. About 251,403 shares traded. Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) has declined 41.59% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EBIX News: 25/04/2018 – The Wire: Educomp’s Insolvency Process Becomes Murkier as Ebix Buys Smartclass Educational Services; 03/04/2018 – EBIX TAKES LEADERSHIP POSITION IN INDIA’S FOREIGN EXCHANGE AND OUTWARD REMITTANCE MARKETS WITH AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CENTRUMDIRECT LIMITED; 03/04/2018 – Ebix Takes Leadership Position In India’s Foreign Exchange And Outward Remittance Markets With Agreement To Acquire CentrumDirect Limited; 19/04/2018 – Ebix Enters India’s E-Learning Markets via Acquisition of 60 % Stake in Smartclass Educational Services; 03/04/2018 – EBIX INC – INTENDS TO FUND ENTIRE TRANSACTION IN CASH, USING ITS EXISTING BANK LINE AND INTERNAL CASH RESERVES; 03/04/2018 – CENTRUM CAPITAL LTD CENC.NS SAYS ENTIRE CDL TEAM AND ASSETS WILL BE TRANSFERRED TO EBIX INC AND WILL BECOME A PART OF EBIXCASH; 19/04/2018 – EBIX ENTERS INDIA’S E-LEARNING MARKETS VIA ACQUISITION OF 60 PERCENT STAKE IN SMARTCLASS EDUCATIONAL SERVICES; 03/04/2018 – Ebix Takes Leadership Position in lndia’s Foreign Exchange and Outward Remittance Markets with Agreement to Acquire CentrumDirect Limited; 03/04/2018 – EBIX SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO EARNINGS; 19/04/2018 – Ebix Enters lndia’s E-Learning Markets via Acquisition of 60 Percent Stake in Smartclass Educational Services

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Telephone & Data Sys Inc (TDS) by 79.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank sold 23,862 shares as the company's stock rose 0.25% . The institutional investor held 6,263 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $190,000, down from 30,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Telephone & Data Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.09% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $24.59. About 957,722 shares traded or 33.82% up from the average. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has risen 28.49% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.49% the S&P500.

More notable recent Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “TDS reports fourth quarter and full year 2018 results – PRNewswire” published on February 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Sell Towers: Morgan Stanley Says US Cellular Should Unload Real Estate, Upgrades Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Appeals court largely upholds net neutrality dereg – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Telephone And Data Systems, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $124,400 activity.

Analysts await Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.23 EPS, down 42.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.4 per share. TDS’s profit will be $26.34M for 26.73 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.86% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 31 investors sold TDS shares while 91 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 89.84 million shares or 1.89% more from 88.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank, which manages about $11.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 2,518 shares to 21,457 shares, valued at $7.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 7,026 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,581 shares, and has risen its stake in Evergy Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc, which manages about $381.25M and $245.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 4,239 shares to 6,723 shares, valued at $2.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 5,467 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,393 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold EBIX shares while 35 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 22.52 million shares or 1.62% less from 22.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since August 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $10.59 million activity.