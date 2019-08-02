Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cut Stake in Progressive Ohio (PGR) by $3.69 Million as Valuation Rose; Companhia Brasileira De Dist (CBD) Stake Increased by Inca Investments Llc

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 14.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank sold 51,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 311,895 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.49 million, down from 363,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $80.12. About 2.55M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/03/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports February 2018 Results; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%; 16/05/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports April 2018 Results; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR APRIL WAS $2,882.9 MLN, UP 21 PCT; 09/03/2018 PROGRESSIVE FILES OFFER FOR SR DEBT SECURITIES, SERIAL PFD SHRS; 09/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NOTES WERE PRICED AT 99.173% OF PAR; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Earned $2.2; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s rates Progressive’s senior notes A2; assigns shelf ratings; outlook stable; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $7.17B; 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS

Inca Investments Llc increased its stake in Companhia Brasileira De Dist (CBD) by 44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc bought 384,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.24% . The institutional investor held 1.26M shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.30 million, up from 874,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Companhia Brasileira De Dist for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $24.09. About 480,608 shares traded. Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o (NYSE:CBD) has risen 11.43% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CBD News: 08/03/2018 – Retailer Casino’s efforts to revive profits fall flat with investors; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM AND FRENCH RETAILER CASINO DISCUSSING POSSIBLE BRAZIL DEAL; 15/05/2018 – MONOPRIX CASP.PA EXPECTS TO MULTIPLY BY FIVE ITS ONLINE REVENUE IN NEXT THREE YEARS – MONOPRIX CEO SCHULTZ; 27/03/2018 – Amazon in talks with Casino over Brazil electronics chain; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CASP.PA KEEPS 2018 FINANCIAL GOALS – CFO; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO REITERATES EXPECTS GEANT HYPERMARKETS TO BE PROFITABLE IN 2018; 13/04/2018 – Brazil’s GPA says quarterly income rises 7.5 percent; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO SAYS EXPECTS END OF FOOD DEFLATION IN BRAZIL IN H2; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON-CASINO DEAL IN BRAZIL COULD BE STRUCTURED LIKE MONOPRIX PARTNERSHIP OR AS OUTRIGHT SALE OF VIA VAREJO; 26/04/2018 – Brazil electronics chain Via Varejo misses quarterly profit estimates

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00M and $583.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 32,100 shares to 193,200 shares, valued at $46.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bancolombia S A (NYSE:CIB) by 303,733 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 827,058 shares, and cut its stake in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (NYSE:VLRS).

More notable recent Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o (NYSE:CBD) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “This is the CBD Industry’s Biggest Catalyst for Long-term Growth – PRNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tejon: Betting The Ranch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Cannabis stocks dragged down by CannTrustâ€™s losses after cannabis seizure – MarketWatch” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o (NYSE:CBD) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Uncle Bud’s Hemp Enters The Vitamin Shoppe – GuruFocus.com” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A Complete List Of NYSE And NASDAQ-Listed Cannabis Companies – Benzinga” with publication date: November 02, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savant Cap Ltd Llc owns 0.06% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 4,664 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0.2% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Etrade Mngmt Limited Com owns 28,333 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. De Burlo Grp Inc Inc holds 2.15% or 147,700 shares. South Dakota Inv Council has invested 0.05% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.05% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 287,372 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 26,069 shares. Moreover, Inverness Counsel Llc has 2.8% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Moreover, Evergreen Cap Mgmt Lc has 0.03% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Carroll Fin Associates holds 0% or 519 shares. James Investment Rech holds 0.01% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 1,960 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct invested in 0.01% or 5,227 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel Inc has 5,180 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Polar Cap Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.61% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Bridgeway Capital Mngmt stated it has 63,870 shares.

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank, which manages about $11.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kimco Rlty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 426,779 shares to 1.34 million shares, valued at $24.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yum China Hldgs Inc by 8,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,676 shares, and has risen its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $39,326 activity. 292 The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) shares with value of $19,663 were bought by Snyder Barbara R.