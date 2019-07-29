Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cut Seagate Technology Plc (STX) Holding By $476,674; Shorts at QUALIS INNOVATIONS (QLIS) Raised By 900%

QUALIS INNOVATIONS INC (OTCMKTS:QLIS) had an increase of 900% in short interest. QLIS’s SI was 1,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 900% from 100 shares previously. With 3,200 avg volume, 0 days are for QUALIS INNOVATIONS INC (OTCMKTS:QLIS)’s short sellers to cover QLIS’s short positions. It closed at $3.5 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased Seagate Technology Plc (STX) stake by 15.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank sold 10,142 shares as Seagate Technology Plc (STX)’s stock declined 0.33%. The Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank holds 56,869 shares with $2.72M value, down from 67,011 last quarter. Seagate Technology Plc now has $13.13B valuation. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $47.42. About 442,374 shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 20.12% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.55% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 06/03/2018 SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC STX.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $36; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q REV. $2.8B, EST. $2.75B; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY on May 8 for “Recognizing and identifying defect patterns on magnetic; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seagate’s Baa3 Rating And Changes Outlook To Stable; 18/04/2018 – Luxury Lifestyle Awards Praises Rixos Seagate Sharm Resort for Excellence in Service; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Seagate Beats, More Downside Likely; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.46, EST. $1.33

Qualis Innovations Inc., an acquisition company, focuses on acquisitions in consumer, healthcare, or emerging technology sectors. The company has market cap of $387,810.

Analysts await Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $0.83 EPS, down 48.77% or $0.79 from last year’s $1.62 per share. STX’s profit will be $229.78 million for 14.28 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by Seagate Technology plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased Hp Inc stake by 133,044 shares to 953,080 valued at $18.52M in 2019Q1. It also upped Westlake Chem Corp (NYSE:WLK) stake by 11,260 shares and now owns 18,941 shares. Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) was raised too.

More notable recent Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on July 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Seagate Technology Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What’s in Store for Western Digital (WDC) in Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Seagate Technology PLC (STX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 18, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold STX shares while 170 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 230.44 million shares or 11.97% less from 261.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 267,007 are owned by Automobile Association. Moore Cap Management Ltd Partnership holds 50,000 shares. Dumont And Blake Invest Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 15,760 shares. Weiss Multi has invested 0.11% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Hldg Limited holds 0.1% or 380 shares. Cypress Funds Limited Liability, California-based fund reported 350,000 shares. North Star Invest Mngmt Corp invested in 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Swiss Bancshares holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 906,416 shares. Minnesota-based Ameriprise Finance has invested 0% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability holds 57,343 shares. Community Bank Na reported 165 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 1.09 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Northeast Consultants Incorporated reported 15,446 shares stake. Kentucky Retirement System has invested 0.05% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Iowa-based Cambridge Inv has invested 0.06% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX).