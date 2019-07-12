Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cut Marvell Technology Group LTD (MRVL) Holding By $1.18 Million; Shorts at Monotype Imaging Holdings (TYPE) Lowered By 2.87%

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL) stake by 30.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank sold 62,343 shares as Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL)’s stock rose 19.75%. The Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank holds 142,698 shares with $2.84 million value, down from 205,041 last quarter. Marvell Technology Group Ltd now has $16.65 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $25.4. About 5.04M shares traded. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has risen 5.34% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.91% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology 4Q Rev $615.4M; 08/03/2018 – MARVELL TECH 4Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 31C; 15/05/2018 – Standard Life Aberdeen Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Allergan: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Cavium™ Technologies Power End-to-End NVMe over Fabrics Solutions; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology Sees 1Q Cont Ops EPS 22c-EPS 26c; 16/03/2018 – MARVELL HOLDERS APPROVE ISSUANCE OF SHRS IN CONNECTION WITH PRO; 07/05/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY NAMES BETHANY MAYER, DONNA MORRIS TO BOARD; 07/05/2018 – Marvell Technology Names Bethany Mayer and Donna Morris to Board; 09/03/2018 – Marvell Tech Short-Interest Ratio Rises 60% to 7 Days; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology Sees 1Q Rev $585M-$615M

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TYPE) had a decrease of 2.87% in short interest. TYPE’s SI was 690,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 2.87% from 711,100 shares previously. With 267,200 avg volume, 3 days are for Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TYPE)’s short sellers to cover TYPE’s short positions. The SI to Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc’s float is 2.09%. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $17.29. About 85,918 shares traded. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) has declined 19.38% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TYPE News: 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 29/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Anavex Life Sciences, Methode Electronics, Wesco Aircraft, Monotype Imaging, Tejon; 15/05/2018 – Brand Marketers and Creative Professionals to “Trigger” Digital Transformation at TYPO Berlin 2018; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE NAMES NEW BOARD MEMBERS, NAMES NEW CHAIR; 22/05/2018 – Monotype Imaging Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE NAMES PAMELA LENEHAN CHAIR OF BOARD; 17/05/2018 – Monotype Imaging Presenting at Conference May 23; 13/03/2018 – Meet Monotype’s New Modern Branding Typefaces: Madera and Unitext; 09/03/2018 Monotype Imaging Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2Q EPS 0c-EPS 3c

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 77,283 shares to 1.10M valued at $59.07 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) stake by 53,318 shares and now owns 433,553 shares. Nielsen Hldgs Plc was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold MRVL shares while 97 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 647.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 610.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qci Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0.08% or 2.75M shares in its portfolio. Hap Trading Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). 102,659 are held by Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 87,259 shares. J Goldman & Lp reported 149,147 shares. Driehaus Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) for 86,000 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As stated it has 0% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Westfield Capital Com Lp accumulated 0.4% or 2.64 million shares. Gagnon Secs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.05% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Korea Inv owns 133,300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.03% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). First LP reported 983,368 shares stake. Swedbank has invested 0.28% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) Corp invested in 120,000 shares.

Among 16 analysts covering Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 81% are positive. Marvell Technology Group had 32 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 8 by Needham. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, March 4. The stock of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Susquehanna. The stock of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Macquarie Research. The stock of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) earned “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Wednesday, February 27. Susquehanna maintained it with “Buy” rating and $28 target in Monday, June 24 report. The stock of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) earned “Buy” rating by M Partners on Friday, March 8. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 8 report. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America.

More notable recent Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 11, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Marvell (MRVL) Up 7.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on June 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Daily Dividend Report: OZK, MRVL, LSI, MNR, SUNS – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 3, 2019 : ZNGA, CTL, KPTI, CSCO, S, MRVL, CVET, PSTG, QQQ, LLY, ESV, KOS – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Analysts await Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, down 72.22% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.18 per share. MRVL’s profit will be $32.77 million for 127.00 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Marvell Technology Group Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company has market cap of $722.96 million. The firm offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com. It has a 45.62 P/E ratio. It also provides font scaling engine and font compression technologies that are compatible with virtually font formats and industry standards, including the PostScript and PCL printing languages; font solutions for consumer device manufacturers, including Edge and SmartHint technologies for precise pixel adjustments to enable fonts to display with optimal quality in suboptimal display environments; printer driver kits; and fonts for printer manufacturers.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 12 investors sold Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. shares while 41 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 36.14 million shares or 2.31% less from 36.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kennedy Cap reported 0.1% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & Com has 0% invested in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) for 70,207 shares. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 185,087 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock Incorporated holds 0.01% or 6.09 million shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.01% or 98,200 shares. 10,075 were accumulated by Greenwood Capital Associates Ltd. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board holds 36,955 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 27,377 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp accumulated 84,014 shares. Brown Advisory invested 0% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 15,400 shares. Barclays Pcl reported 0% of its portfolio in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). First Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 80,813 shares.