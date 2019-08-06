Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cut By $386,750 Its Kla (KLAC) Position; Digimarc (DMRC) Sentiment Is 1.48

Digimarc Corp (DMRC) investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.44, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 31 hedge funds started new or increased positions, while 21 sold and reduced their holdings in Digimarc Corp. The hedge funds in our database now have: 6.24 million shares, down from 6.38 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Digimarc Corp in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 16 Increased: 16 New Position: 15.

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased Kla (KLAC) stake by 9.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank sold 3,250 shares as Kla (KLAC)’s stock rose 8.22%. The Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank holds 32,812 shares with $3.92M value, down from 36,062 last quarter. Kla now has $22.52 billion valuation. The stock increased 10.18% or $12.87 during the last trading session, reaching $139.33. About 463,209 shares traded. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 06/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Exact Sciences, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Spirit Realty Capital, KLA-Tencor, Ne; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR INTENDS TO FUND CASH PORTION OF PURCHASE PRICE WITH CASH FROM COMBINED COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET; 08/05/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – IN LIGHT OF PENDING ACQUISITION BY KLA-TENCOR CORPORATION, CO WILL NOT PROVIDE GUIDANCE OTHER THAN WITH RESPECT TO QTRLY REVENUES; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR’S $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS TARGETED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 12 TO 18 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSE OF TRANSACTION; 26/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor 3Q Adj EPS $2.02; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR AN EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $3.4 BLN; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH – TOTAL COST SYNERGIES ARE EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $50 MLN ON ANNUALIZED BASIS WITHIN 12 TO 24 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSING OF TRANSACTION; 14/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to KLA-Tencor on March 13 for “Plasma based light source having a target material coated on a; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ORBOTECH LTD; 03/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to commercial entities and government clients in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $547.96 million. It primarily offers Digimarc Discover, and Digimarc Barcode and Intuitive Computing Platform that are designed to optimize the identification of various consumer brand impressions facilitating mobile-centric shopping. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s solutions identifies, tracks, manages, and protects content; and enables new consumer applications to access networks and information from personal computers and mobile devices.

Lagoda Investment Management L.P. holds 11.06% of its portfolio in Digimarc Corporation for 277,206 shares. Hood River Capital Management Llc owns 573,541 shares or 0.91% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Marathon Capital Management has 0.12% invested in the company for 8,435 shares. The United Kingdom-based Herald Investment Management Ltd has invested 0.08% in the stock. Connors Investor Services Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 11,237 shares.

More notable recent Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Digimarc to Present at the Oppenheimer 22nd Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference on August 7, 2019 – PRNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Digimarc Corp (DMRC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NTNX, MAR, DMRC – Nasdaq” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Could The Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) A Volatile Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

The stock increased 1.31% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $44.15. About 2,555 shares traded. Digimarc Corporation (DMRC) has risen 50.35% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DMRC News: 25/04/2018 – Digimarc 1Q Loss/Shr 72c; 27/04/2018 – DIGIMARC CORP – ANNOUNCED A NEW 15-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.88, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold KLAC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 211 raised stakes. 139.61 million shares or 1.58% more from 137.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ci Invests holds 224,573 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Moreover, American Century has 0.02% invested in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Marlowe Lp stated it has 19,885 shares or 1.65% of all its holdings. Principal Grp has invested 0.03% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 67 shares. 6,614 are held by Hanson Mcclain. Ameriprise has invested 0.09% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Keybank Natl Association Oh invested in 0% or 2,760 shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares accumulated 2,905 shares. Westwood owns 56,095 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Captrust Financial Advsr holds 300 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Co Limited Liability Co owns 62,837 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. South Dakota Investment Council has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Barclays Plc holds 0.02% or 224,326 shares. Atria Invests Lc owns 1,678 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. KLA-Tencor had 16 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by Goldman Sachs. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Monday, February 25. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, March 7. JP Morgan maintained the shares of KLAC in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Overweight” rating. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. Goldman Sachs upgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $13000 target in Monday, July 22 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, May 7 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. J.P. Morgan initiated it with “Buy” rating and $160 target in Thursday, March 7 report. UBS maintained the shares of KLAC in report on Tuesday, May 7 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “KLA-Tencor (KLAC) Tops Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 5, 2019 : MAR, O, KLAC, ANSS, IFF, TTWO, CLR, STE, UGI, PODD, DEI, WWD – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “KLA-Tencor (KLAC) to Post Q4 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) stake by 4,228 shares to 29,786 valued at $3.43 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Nielsen Hldgs Plc stake by 15,553 shares and now owns 91,477 shares. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) was raised too.