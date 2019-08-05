Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosted Holding in Raytheon Co (RTN) as Valuation Rose; Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Upped Its Borg Warner (BWA) Position by $4.19 Million

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought 4,547 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 63,088 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.49M, up from 58,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $179.23. About 748,015 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 08/03/2018 – Raytheon, Planatir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from industry professionals; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 EPS Cont Ops $9.55-$9.75; 23/04/2018 – Raytheon, Virsec establish alliance to protect government and critical infrastructure from advanced cyberattacks; 01/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT FROM AIR FORCE FOR WARNING RECEIVER; 17/04/2018 – F-35 gets precision target engagement with Raytheon JSOW missile; 18/04/2018 – RAYTHEON – BUILT TWO SMALL, POLAR SCOUT SATELLITES FOR U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MILLENNIUM ENGINEERING AND INTEGRATION; 29/05/2018 – Kratos Receives 4-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon; 28/03/2018 – Mike Ruettgers Joins Virsec Board of Directors; 26/03/2018 – Raytheon developing technology to control drone swarms

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Borg Warner Inc (BWA) by 96.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd bought 110,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 224,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.60 million, up from 113,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Borg Warner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.28% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $34.67. About 772,102 shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 27/05/2018 – 2018 Indianapolis 500 Winner Will Power Presented with Borg-Warner Trophy™

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66B and $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 35,500 shares to 124,100 shares, valued at $12.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tiffany & Co (NYSE:TIF) by 10,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,700 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $5.84 million activity. $1.84 million worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) was sold by Lawrence Taylor W on Wednesday, February 13. 4,094 shares were sold by Jimenez Frank R, worth $752,828.

