Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosted Exelon (EXC) Position By $4.57 Million; Lacrosse Footwear Has 1.13 Sentiment

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased Exelon Corp (EXC) stake by 21.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired 91,334 shares as Exelon Corp (EXC)’s stock declined 10.40%. The Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank holds 523,714 shares with $26.25M value, up from 432,380 last quarter. Exelon Corp now has $45.11B valuation. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $47.26. About 5.47 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 16/05/2018 – EXELON HAD PROPOSED TO RETIRE BOTH GAS-FIRED POWER GENERATORS; 16/04/2018 – Exelon’s ComEd Files for $23M Decrease in Customer Electric Rates; 02/05/2018 – EXELON REAFFIRMS YEAR ADJ EPS FORECAST; 02/05/2018 – Exelon Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.90-Adj EPS $3.20; 24/05/2018 – Exelon at Group Dinner Hosted By Loop Capital Markets Today; 19/04/2018 – Exelon: Investing in Advancing Future of Nuclear Energy; 08/05/2018 – Exelon Announces Leadership Changes to Further Strengthen Co and Position for Future Growth; 20/03/2018 – EXELON’S NINE MILE POINT 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 3%: NRC; 23/03/2018 – Five Exelon Utilities Issue Request for Proposals Regarding Aggregation of Capacity Resources in PJM; 26/03/2018 – EXELON’S BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR OUTPUT CUT AHEAD OF REFUELING

Lacrosse Footwear Inc (BOOT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.48, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 86 funds started new and increased stock positions, while 76 sold and reduced their positions in Lacrosse Footwear Inc. The funds in our database reported: 29.21 million shares, up from 28.45 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Lacrosse Footwear Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 21 Reduced: 55 Increased: 41 New Position: 45.

Analysts await Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 66.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.12 per share. BOOT’s profit will be $5.45 million for 42.81 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.50% negative EPS growth.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc holds 2.51% of its portfolio in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. for 478,040 shares. Shellback Capital Lp owns 700,000 shares or 2.45% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lyon Street Capital Llc has 1.98% invested in the company for 21,913 shares. The Massachusetts-based Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc has invested 1.58% in the stock. Coe Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 25,246 shares.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc., a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company has market cap of $932.47 million. The companyÂ’s specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, ladies, and kids. It has a 23.8 P/E ratio. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) stake by 10,154 shares to 122,653 valued at $14.63M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO) stake by 33,806 shares and now owns 131,953 shares. Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Central Bank And Trust holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 1,985 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.08% or 18,929 shares. Pension Serv stated it has 1.09 million shares. Piedmont Invest Advisors Incorporated, a North Carolina-based fund reported 212,728 shares. Argent Company holds 4,468 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Numerixs Inv Technologies accumulated 0.01% or 2,200 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Commerce The owns 833,079 shares. Nuwave Inv Limited Liability has invested 0.16% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Utd Asset Strategies has 6,550 shares. State Teachers Retirement System reported 0.2% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). First American Fincl Bank reported 0.38% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Gradient Invests Ltd Co stated it has 12,640 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Asset Inc stated it has 0.18% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). British Columbia Investment Mngmt invested 0.11% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 381 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

