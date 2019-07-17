Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosted By $334,932 Its Burlington Stores (BURL) Position; REMY COINTREAU FF ORDINARY SHARES (REMYF) Shorts Increased By 0.81%

REMY COINTREAU FF ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:REMYF) had an increase of 0.81% in short interest. REMYF’s SI was 324,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.81% from 321,600 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 3242 days are for REMY COINTREAU FF ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:REMYF)’s short sellers to cover REMYF’s short positions. It closed at $145.19 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) stake by 17.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired 2,147 shares as Burlington Stores Inc (BURL)’s stock declined 0.92%. The Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank holds 14,108 shares with $2.21M value, up from 11,961 last quarter. Burlington Stores Inc now has $11.96 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $180.18. About 563,028 shares traded. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 14.84% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY Same-Store Sales Up 2%-3%; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY Sales Up 9%-10%; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 91C TO 95C, EST. 92C; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores 1Q Rev $1.52B; 14/03/2018 – Burlington Stores May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 4 Years; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees 2Q Adj EPS 91c-Adj EPS 95c; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES 4Q ADJ EPS $3.59, EST. $2.09; 22/04/2018 – DJ Burlington Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BURL); 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Burlington Stores May Benefit, Industry Sales Rise

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company has market cap of $7.17 billion. It operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands divisions. It has a 44.8 P/E ratio. The firm produces a range of cognacs under the RÃ©my Martin and Louis XIII brands.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold BURL shares while 129 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 67.90 million shares or 3.29% more from 65.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Samlyn Capital invested 3.72% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Ftb Advisors invested 0% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0.02% invested in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). J Goldman Lp holds 0.06% or 6,774 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock has 0.03% invested in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 4.66 million shares. Braun Stacey accumulated 64,672 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt Co has 5,847 shares. Shellback Cap Ltd Partnership invested in 135,157 shares or 2.52% of the stock. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has invested 0% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Korea Inv Corp invested in 64,300 shares. Fdx Advisors Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 1,531 shares. Voya Invest Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.03 million shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Tradewinds Capital Management Lc stated it has 197 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.01% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). New York-based State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.03% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL).

Among 10 analysts covering Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Burlington Stores had 21 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by Wedbush. UBS maintained the shares of BURL in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Sell” rating. Citigroup maintained the shares of BURL in report on Friday, March 8 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by M Partners with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Friday, March 8 with “Neutral”. Wells Fargo maintained Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) rating on Friday, June 21. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $185 target. The stock has “Sell” rating by UBS on Monday, March 25. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Sell”. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy”. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $5.95 million activity. Vecchio Jennifer sold $136,646 worth of stock. Katz Marc had sold 7,500 shares worth $1.30M on Monday, February 4. Kingsbury Thomas sold $3.37M worth of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) on Monday, February 11. 2,500 shares were sold by MAGRINI JOYCE MANNING, worth $426,900 on Friday, February 1. Hand Fred had sold 4,075 shares worth $713,906.