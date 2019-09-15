Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosted Agilent Technologies (A) Holding By $3.69 Million; Capstone Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Its Oneok New (OKE) Position

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased Agilent Technologies Inc (A) stake by 9.63% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired 49,860 shares as Agilent Technologies Inc (A)’s stock declined 10.40%. The Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank holds 567,483 shares with $42.37 million value, up from 517,623 last quarter. Agilent Technologies Inc now has $24.11 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $77.9. About 2.53M shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT, CO REQUIRED TO PROVIDE ROLLING FORECASTS FOR PRODUCT ON QUARTERLY BASIS; 30/03/2018 – FTC: Application For Commission Approval of Proposed Cross-License of Certain Intellectual Property Between Agilent; 12/03/2018 – Agilent Receives 2018 Scientists’ Choice Awards; 04/04/2018 – Agilent and BioTek Join Forces to Create an Integrated Metabolic Analysis and Imaging Platform; 21/05/2018 – Agilent at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 14/05/2018 – Agilent Completes Acquisition Of Genohm; 30/05/2018 – Agilent: Deal Is Significant Expansion of Agilent’s Certified Reference Materials, Chemical Standards Business; 07/05/2018 – Agilent Completes Acquisition Of Lasergen, Inc; 25/04/2018 – Agilent Thought Leader Award Presented to Drs. Brandon Ruotolo and Kristina Hakansson; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT FILES CIVIL SUIT VS CHANGZHOU PANNATEK

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc decreased Oneok Inc New (OKE) stake by 97.41% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc sold 23,767 shares as Oneok Inc New (OKE)’s stock rose 3.70%. The Capstone Investment Advisors Llc holds 633 shares with $44,000 value, down from 24,400 last quarter. Oneok Inc New now has $30.76 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $74.48. About 1.70M shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q EPS 64c; 01/05/2018 – Oneok Backs FY Net $955M-Net $1.15B; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK INC – INCREASED ONEOK’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 2.5 CENTS PER SHARE, OR 3 PERCENT COMPARED WITH ITS PRIOR DIVIDEND, TO 79.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK DOES NOT EXPECT BAKKEN FLARING RULE CHANGE TO IMPACT CO; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $2.22B TO $2.42B, EST. $2.26B; 19/04/2018 – OKE REAFFIRMS DIV VIEW, SEES 90-95% OF DIV AS CAPITAL RETURN; 15/03/2018 U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c; 05/04/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79.5C/SHR FROM 77C, EST. 79C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 59 investors sold A shares while 179 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 254.70 million shares or 2.41% less from 260.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Creative Planning invested in 0.01% or 20,233 shares. Greenleaf Trust accumulated 3,116 shares or 0% of the stock. Ohio-based James Investment Inc has invested 0% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Iberiabank invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Tekla Capital Mgmt Lc has 33,600 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Company has 15,844 shares. Cibc Markets holds 0.04% or 72,203 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems owns 0.06% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 640,980 shares. Robecosam Ag holds 4.03% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 1.30M shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Com reported 0.02% stake. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd reported 3,716 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. First Republic Invest Management Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 20,015 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv holds 860,299 shares. British Columbia Investment Mgmt reported 157,403 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering ONEOK (NYSE:OKE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. ONEOK has $7500 highest and $6700 lowest target. $72’s average target is -3.33% below currents $74.48 stock price. ONEOK had 9 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, August 7 by Credit Suisse. The stock of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 12 by UBS. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold” on Monday, April 1. On Wednesday, April 3 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”.

Analysts await ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.75 per share. OKE’s profit will be $309.73M for 24.83 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by ONEOK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold OKE shares while 224 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 298.07 million shares or 1.39% less from 302.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 497 were accumulated by Reilly Financial Advsrs Limited Liability. Advisory Research reported 1.71% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada stated it has 5.31M shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited holds 48,203 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 979,300 shares. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon, New York-based fund reported 5.96M shares. Wright Invsts Ser has 0.57% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Neville Rodie And Shaw owns 8,010 shares. Penbrook Mgmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 10,900 shares. Webster Bancorporation N A has 2,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Keybank Association Oh has invested 0.04% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Rench Wealth Mngmt has 3,579 shares. Coastline Tru reported 0.12% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.03% or 73,671 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Incorporated stated it has 18,936 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

