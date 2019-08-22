Zuora Inc. (ZUO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB)

This is a contrast between Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) and Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zuora Inc. 19 6.43 N/A -0.74 0.00 Verb Technology Company Inc. 5 6.59 N/A -0.60 0.00

In table 1 we can see Zuora Inc. and Verb Technology Company Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) and Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zuora Inc. 0.00% -46.9% -25.6% Verb Technology Company Inc. 0.00% 160% -694.6%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Zuora Inc. and Verb Technology Company Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zuora Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Verb Technology Company Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Verb Technology Company Inc.’s potential upside is 212.50% and its consensus target price is $3.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 55.5% of Zuora Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Verb Technology Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.1% of Zuora Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 37.75% of Verb Technology Company Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zuora Inc. -2.47% -2.91% -29.79% -29.66% -34.54% -17.25% Verb Technology Company Inc. -3.41% -3.88% -15.74% -76.43% -76.22% -58.36%

For the past year Zuora Inc. was less bearish than Verb Technology Company Inc.

Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights, and Zuora Collect. Zuora, Inc. sells its products through its direct sales force and with GSI partners to various industries comprising software, hardware, media, transportation, construction, healthcare, education, retail, Internet of Things, and others worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.