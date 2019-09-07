Zuora Inc. (ZUO)’s Financial Results Comparing With salesforce.com inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Both Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) and salesforce.com inc. (NYSE:CRM) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zuora Inc. 18 6.63 N/A -0.74 0.00 salesforce.com inc. 156 9.13 N/A 1.53 100.91

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Zuora Inc. and salesforce.com inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) and salesforce.com inc. (NYSE:CRM)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zuora Inc. 0.00% -46.9% -25.6% salesforce.com inc. 0.00% 7.7% 4%

Liquidity

1.9 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zuora Inc. Its rival salesforce.com inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 1 respectively. Zuora Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than salesforce.com inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Zuora Inc. and salesforce.com inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zuora Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 salesforce.com inc. 0 0 14 3.00

Competitively salesforce.com inc. has a consensus target price of $187.36, with potential upside of 24.02%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 55.5% of Zuora Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 84.4% of salesforce.com inc. are owned by institutional investors. Zuora Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.3% of salesforce.com inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zuora Inc. -2.47% -2.91% -29.79% -29.66% -34.54% -17.25% salesforce.com inc. -3.29% 0.29% -4.72% 3.58% 11.93% 12.8%

For the past year Zuora Inc. has -17.25% weaker performance while salesforce.com inc. has 12.8% stronger performance.

Summary

salesforce.com inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Zuora Inc.

Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights, and Zuora Collect. Zuora, Inc. sells its products through its direct sales force and with GSI partners to various industries comprising software, hardware, media, transportation, construction, healthcare, education, retail, Internet of Things, and others worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through relationship intelligence, and collaborate around sales on desktop and mobile devices, as well as solutions for partner relationship management. It also provides Service Cloud, which enables companies to deliver personalized customer service and support, as well as connects their service agents with customers on various devices; and Marketing Cloud to plan, personalize, and optimize one-to-one customer interactions. In addition, the company offers Commerce Cloud to deliver a digital commerce experience; Community Cloud to create and manage branded digital destinations for customers, partners, and employees; Internet of Things Cloud that provides insights to companies enabling them to sell, service, and market to their customers in personalized ways, as well as engage with them in real time; and Analytics Cloud that enables employees across an organization to explore business data, uncover new insights, make decisions, and take action from various devices. Further, it provides Salesforce Quip, a next-generation productivity solution for teams with a mobile-first strategy to collaborate without email; and Salesforce Platform for building enterprise apps. Additionally, the company offers professional cloud services, such as consulting, deployment, training, user-centric design, and integration to facilitate the adoption of its solutions; and architects and innovation program teams, as well as various education services comprising introductory online courses and advanced architecture certifications. Salesforce.com, inc. offers its services through direct sales; and through consulting firms, systems integrators, and other partners. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.