Zuora Inc. (ZUO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Intellicheck Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN)

We will be contrasting the differences between Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) and Intellicheck Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zuora Inc. 20 7.25 N/A -1.65 0.00 Intellicheck Inc. 3 18.62 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Zuora Inc. and Intellicheck Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) and Intellicheck Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zuora Inc. 0.00% -48.4% -26.2% Intellicheck Inc. 0.00% -43.7% -38.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Zuora Inc. is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, Intellicheck Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.8 while its Quick Ratio is 3.8. Intellicheck Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Zuora Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Zuora Inc. and Intellicheck Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 46.9% and 27.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 4.5% of Zuora Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Intellicheck Inc. has 22.42% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zuora Inc. -0.09% 14.76% 5% 6.06% 11.81% 22.6% Intellicheck Inc. 6.33% 22.87% 49.26% 61.2% 112.12% 88.32%

For the past year Zuora Inc. has weaker performance than Intellicheck Inc.

Summary

Intellicheck Inc. beats Zuora Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights, and Zuora Collect. Zuora, Inc. sells its products through its direct sales force and with GSI partners to various industries comprising software, hardware, media, transportation, construction, healthcare, education, retail, Internet of Things, and others worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Intellicheck, Inc. develops, integrates, and markets identity systems for mobile and handheld access control and security systems. The company provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as IDvCheck SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; IDvCheck POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; IDvCheck BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; IDvCheck PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications. It also offers government identification products comprising Defense ID systems to read barcodes, magnetic stripes, radio frequency identification, and optical character recognition codes printed on current forms of identification cards; Law ID, a mobile app for bona fide law enforcement officers that performs real time queries; TWIC ID, an instrumental component to port security; and Visitor Center (IM 3000), a component of Defense ID system. In addition, the company performs consulting work for other companies. It serves government, military, and commercial markets through its sales force and distributors. The company was formerly known as Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. Intellicheck, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Jericho, New York.